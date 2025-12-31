Ruto’s 2025 economic scorecard: Progress on paper, pressure on households

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 30 — As 2025 comes to an end, President William Ruto faces pressing questions about whether Kenya’s economic fundamentals and flagship projects are translating into real gains for ordinary citizens.

This year saw bold policy announcements, major infrastructure initiatives, and high-profile programmes, but delivery has been uneven, and public expectations have sometimes outpaced results.

In his State of the Nation Address on November 20, Ruto highlighted Kenya’s improved macroeconomic footing.

He pointed to foreign reserves above US$12 billion, which help “cushion our economy from external shocks,” and cited projections that GDP will grow 5–5.8 per cent in 2026.

“Our country will not be developed by others [and] will not be developed by aid. Our country will be developed by us, using our own revenues and taxes,” the President said.

Ruto also noted Kenya’s growing economic footprint on the continent, asserting that the country now ranks as Africa’s sixth-largest economy, up from eighth two years ago, according to IMF data.

Yet while macroeconomic figures show growth and investor confidence, many Kenyans continue to feel the pinch of high living costs, stagnant wages, and limited opportunities in the informal sector.

Inflation has eased compared to previous years, but household budgets remain strained by food and transport costs, a reality not always reflected in national statistics.

Employment hurdles

Ruto’s economic narrative has leaned heavily on financial inclusion and enterprise credit, rather than large-scale formal employment.

The Hustler Fund, which the President calls “the largest financial inclusion programme since independence,” has disbursed over Sh80 billion in loans, helping millions previously locked out of formal finance.

The NYOTA programme aims to support 820,000 youths with skills training, apprenticeships, and enterprise support.

However, independent analysis casts doubt on some government job claims. Africa Check found that official data shows only about 41,200 net new jobs in housing construction, far below government assertions.

With formal unemployment stubbornly high, critics argue that the emphasis on credit and micro-enterprise has not yet translated into widespread employment gains.

Infrastructure spending rose sharply in 2025. Treasury figures show annual roads expenditure surged nearly 58 per cent, unlocking stalled projects.

Ruto outlined a Sh5 trillion transport and logistics plan, including dual carriage of 2,500km of highways, tarmacking 28,000km, and extending the SGR from Naivasha to Kisumu and Malaba beginning 2026.

While roadworks are visible, some critics argue that delivery still lags behind announcements.

Ambitious plan

Agriculture and food security remained a focus. Fertiliser subsidies reached over 7 million farmers, with higher maize and tea production and ambitious plans to build 50 mega dams and hundreds of smaller irrigation projects.

Many of these are long-term investments, with benefits expected to materialize over several years.

Education and health also saw expansions despite capitation delays and underfunding.

Ruto’s government reported hiring 76,000 teachers with another 24,000 to follow, and around 23,000 new classrooms are complete or under construction.

Health coverage has expanded under the Social Health Authority, yet staffing shortages persist and challenges remain in translating enrolment into improved service quality.

Opposition leaders have highlighted gaps between projections and delivery. Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka warned that Kenya’s development “will not become the Singapore imagined by the current regime” if transparency in governance, particularly in asset sales and debt management, is lacking.

Public sentiment reflects cautious optimism, tempered by concerns over day-to-day economic pressures, job scarcity, and slow visible results in housing, industrial jobs, and healthcare.

As 2025 draws to a close, Ruto’s economic scorecard shows measured progress, renewed investor confidence, and expanded public investment. Yet for many Kenyans, the balance sheet is mixed.

Growth figures are encouraging, but employment gains lag, major infrastructure delivery extends into 2026, and everyday economic frustrations persist.

The challenge for policymakers is no longer vision, but delivery, fairness, and tangible impact in citizens’ lives.