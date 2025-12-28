Infotrak Poll: Ruto Leads Presidential Race if Election Were Held Today

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 28 – A new survey by Infotrak Research & Consulting shows that a majority of Kenyans would vote to re-elect President William Ruto if elections were held today with 28 per cent preferring the incumbent for a second term.

Former Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i ranked second with 13 per cent support, while Wiper Patriotic Front leader Kalonzo Musyoka followed closely at 12 per cent.

Other candidates received significantly lower backing. Embakasi East MP Babu Owino garnered 7 percent, former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua received 5 percent, while PLP party leader Martha Karua and former Chief Justice David Maraga each received 2 percent support.

Several other leaders registered minimal preference among voters. Homa Bay Governor Gladys Wanga and Trans Nzoia Governor George Natembeya polled one per cent each, Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro 0.5 per cent, and Roots party leader George Wajackoyah and Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna 0.2 per cent each.

The poll also revealed a significant level of voter indecision. About 25 percent of respondents said they were undecided, while four percent preferred not to disclose their preferred candidate.

The survey was conducted on December 19 and 20, 2025, across all 47 counties, using a nationally representative sample of 1,000 adult Kenyans aged 18 years and above.

Data collection employed Computer Assisted Telephone Interviews (CATI), with a 99 per cent response rate.

Infotrak explained that where achieved interviews differed from the intended demographic proportions, the dataset was weighted to correct for over- or under-sampling, ensuring accurate national representation.

The sampling frame was designed using Population Proportionate to Size (PPS) methodology guided by the 2019 national census. The poll has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.10 per cent at a 95 per cent confidence level.