Girls Top Boys in 10 Subjects in Junior Secondary Exams – CS Ogamba

The KJSEA exams, taken by over 1.1 million candidates across 24,366 junior secondary schools, assessed learners in nine core subjects.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 11 – Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Ogamba says female Grade 9 Learners Outshine boys in 10 of 12 Subjects in the first first-ever Kenya Junior Secondary Education Assessment (KJSEA).

Speaking as he released the KJSEA results, Ogamba noted that the performance underscores the growing academic prowess of girls in Kenya’s junior secondary schools and aligns with efforts to promote gender equality in education.

“It is heartening to see female learners excel in most subjects. This trend reflects the positive outcomes of interventions to support girls’ education and ensure that every child can reach their potential,” he said.

The assessment marks a milestone in Kenya’s implementation of the CBC, providing a benchmark for student progress at the junior secondary level.

CS Ogamba emphasized that the results will guide the transition of learners to senior school, helping schools to plan for targeted support and ensuring smooth progression to Grade 10, which will officially commence on January 12, 2026.

He also reassured parents that placement information will be communicated before Christmas, allowing families ample time to prepare for the transition.

The release of the KJSEA results represents a key step in strengthening Kenya’s education system, providing valuable data to support teaching, learning, and resource allocation in junior secondary schools nationwide.

