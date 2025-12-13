Fallen Kenya Police Heroes Awarded Silver Star for Haiti Service

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 13 – Three police officers who died in the line of duty while serving in the Multinational Security Support Mission in Haiti are among 879 individuals honoured for their outstanding service to the nation.

The fallen officers are Constable Samuel Tompoi Kaetuai, who was killed in February 2025 during an armed confrontation; Corporal Kennedy Mutuku Nzuve, who died in a road traffic accident in August 2025; and Benedict Kabiru, who was confirmed dead in September 2025 after going missing following a gang ambush in March 2025.

President William Ruto posthumously awarded the trio the Silver Star Medal in recognition of their sacrifice.

The National Police Service (NPS) officially welcomed home its first contingent of officers on December 10, marking the conclusion of a successful 18-month deployment under the now-defunct Multinational Security Support Mission in Haiti.

The officers were honoured during the 62nd Jamhuri Day celebrations for their exemplary service in the Haiti mission.

The government noted that during their deployment, the contingent made significant gains, including improved security and stability in Haiti, restoration of freedom of movement, reopening of key road networks, and strengthened support for training the Haitian National Police.