Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Eritrean President Isaias Afwerki, pictured on a visit to Khartoum in September 2019/FILE

Africa

Eritrea quits IGAD as tensions rise with Ethiopia

Published

DJIBOUTI, Dec 13 – Eritrea has withdrawn from East African regional bloc – Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD), accusing the organisation of “becoming a tool against” countries like itself.

In a statement on Friday, Eritrea’s foreign ministry said Igad had strayed from its founding principles and failed to contribute to regional stability.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The withdrawal comes amid a fierce war of words between Eritrea and neighbouring Ethiopia, leading to fears of renewed armed conflict.

In response to Eritrea’s statement, IGAD (Intergovernmental Authority on Development) said the country had not made any “tangible proposals” or engaged with reforms.

IGAD was established to promote regional stability and food security in East Africa, and also includes Ethiopia, Kenya, Sudan, South Sudan, Uganda, and Djibouti.

The government in Eritrea’s capital, Asmara, has long accused Igad of siding with Ethiopia in regional disputes.

Eritrea previously left the bloc in 2007, during its border dispute with Ethiopia. It only rejoined in 2023.

In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

Africa

Nearly 2 million Kenyans face acute food insecurity, Kenya Red Cross warns

The humanitarian agency says severe water shortages, rising cases of malnutrition, and long treks to the few remaining water points are placing immense strain...

2 days ago

Africa

Ethiopia’s COP32 win signals rising climate leadership and African unity

Ethiopia has secured the bid to host COP32 in 2027 after unanimous endorsement by the African Group of Negotiators, with Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed...

November 15, 2025

EAC

DCI Amin calls for strengthened regional cooperation to crush criminal networks

DCI Mohamed Amin urges East African partner states to enhance collaboration in combating transnational crime, highlighting the role of regional intelligence-sharing and capacity-building initiatives.

November 15, 2025

Africa

IGAD weather centre predicts intensified drought in Kenya, Ethiopia and Somalia

A Climate Watch Advisory released Friday by the IGAD Climate Prediction and Applications Centre (ICPAC) warns that the region has already experienced significantly drier-than-usual...

November 15, 2025

Africa

Ruto says both SAF and RSF anarchists, roots for people’s government in Sudan

Ruto said the war in Sudan is rooted not in security issues but in governance failures, calling for a shift toward inclusive civilian leadership.

November 10, 2025

Africa

‘Absolutely false’: Ruto denies arming Sudan’s RSF

Ruto dismissed allegations that Kenya had facilitated the movement of arms, calling them false.

November 10, 2025

Africa

Ethiopia accuses Eritrea of preparing for war as Red Sea tensions rise

Eritrea has not yet commented on the letter, but its relationship with Ethiopia has become increasingly strained in recent months.

October 9, 2025

Africa

Kenya, Ethiopia ink Defence Cooperation agreement to tackle regional security threats

KDF said the pact establishes a structured framework for more efficient, effective, and timely cooperation.

September 25, 2025