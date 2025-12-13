Eritrea quits IGAD as tensions rise with Ethiopia

DJIBOUTI, Dec 13 – Eritrea has withdrawn from East African regional bloc – Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD), accusing the organisation of “becoming a tool against” countries like itself.

In a statement on Friday, Eritrea’s foreign ministry said Igad had strayed from its founding principles and failed to contribute to regional stability.

The withdrawal comes amid a fierce war of words between Eritrea and neighbouring Ethiopia, leading to fears of renewed armed conflict.

In response to Eritrea’s statement, IGAD (Intergovernmental Authority on Development) said the country had not made any “tangible proposals” or engaged with reforms.

IGAD was established to promote regional stability and food security in East Africa, and also includes Ethiopia, Kenya, Sudan, South Sudan, Uganda, and Djibouti.

The government in Eritrea’s capital, Asmara, has long accused Igad of siding with Ethiopia in regional disputes.

Eritrea previously left the bloc in 2007, during its border dispute with Ethiopia. It only rejoined in 2023.