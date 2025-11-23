Sh72 Million bhang seized, traffickers nabbed in Mombasa

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 23 – Directorate of Criminal Investigations seized bhang valued at 72 million Shillings and arrested six men in a major operation targeting drug traffickers in Mombasa.

Anti-Narcotics Unit acting on intelligence intercepted a truck along the Mombasa-Nairobi highway.

An inspection of the truck uncovered 50 sacks containing rolls of bhang wrapped in khaki paper, weighing a total of 2,400 kilograms.

The truck driver and the other 3 were arrested on the spot.

Hot on their heels, detectives also intercepted three more vehicles believed to be part of the distribution chain.

Subsequent investigations have since revealed that the three vehicles were meant to be loaded with the intercepted consignment for distribution across Mombasa and its environs.

All six suspects are in custody, undergoing processing, while the seized narcotics and vehicles are being detained as exhibits.