Sakaja Unveils Six Boroughs in Major Overhaul of Nairobi Administration

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 27 – Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja has introduced a new governance model that restructures the capital into six boroughs, a move he says is intended to fix long-standing inefficiencies in service delivery.

The reorganisation brings together clusters of sub-counties under Borough Managers who will serve as the first line of county administration for residents.

The county government expects the new system to reduce the pressure on City Hall, which has for years struggled with congestion, slow response times and inconsistent services.

Announcing the changes, Sakaja said the shake-up is meant to eliminate bureaucratic delays that have become routine for city residents.

“Our goal is to streamline operations, cut unnecessary bottlenecks, and make Nairobi a working city where residents can access services efficiently and effectively,” he said.

Under the new structure, the Central Borough covering Starehe, Mathare and Kamukunji will be led by Charles Mabonga, operating from City Hall and Shauri Moyo. George Muga will oversee the Eastern Borough, which comprises Embakasi North, Embakasi West and Embakasi Central, with its service centre based at the Sub County Administrator’s office in Umoja I.

In the western part of the city, services previously concentrated at City Hall will now be handled at City Park under the Western Borough, headed by Janet Kimeu and covering Westlands, Dagoretti North and Dagoretti South.

The South Eastern Borough brings together Embakasi South, Embakasi East and Makadara, and will be managed by John Saruni from Huduma Centre Makadara.

The Southern Borough comprising Kibra and Lang’ata will be under Dabasso Wario, with a service centre at Joseph Kangethe Social Hall.

In the northern cluster of Kasarani, Ruaraka and Roysambu, Serah Gichamba will take charge from Gatharaini Grounds.

Sakaja maintained that the decision is intended to increase accountability within the county’s administrative ranks.

“Every corner of the city now has a champion Borough Managers who are accountable for local service delivery. This is not just an administrative change; it is a shift in how we serve Nairobians,” he said.

A borough is defined as a town district with its own administrative unit. Under this system, essential county services will be offered through these localised centres rather than being centralised at City Hall.