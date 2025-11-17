Police seeks to recruit 10,000 constables

Connect with us

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 17 – The recuritment of 10,000 police constables is currently underway at 427 centers across the country.

The one-day exercise kicked-off in centres located at the sub-county level. It will conculde 5pm.

The recruitment proceeds after the High Court lifted earlier orders that had temporarily halted the process.

National Police Service Spokesperson Muchiri Nyaga described the recruitment as more than just an employment opportunity.

He also emphasized the Service’s zero-tolerance stance on corruption, urging applicants to avoid any form of bribery.

“Anyone who indulges, or attempts to indulge, in bribery or corruption, whether as a giver or a taker, will face the full force of the law,” Nyaga stated.

The announcement follows a ruling by High Court Judge Bahati Mwamuye, who rescinded conservatory orders issued earlier in the week, allowing Monday’s recruitment to proceed.

The judge, in directions issued on Friday, instructed parties to exchange the latest filings ahead of a case management session on November 17 and issued a penal notice warning against disobedience.

The urgent application to lift the suspension was filed by Inspector-General of Police Douglas Kanja, who argued that a three-year recruitment freeze had left the Service critically understaffed, posing security risks with just 21 months to the 2027 General Election.

Kanja told the court that delaying recruitment would hinder training and deployment of officers to meet evolving security challenges.

He also accused petitioner Eliud Matindi of material non-disclosure, noting that Matindi had failed to inform the court of an October 30 Employment and Labour Relations Court ruling vesting recruitment authority in the IG, not the National Police Service Commission (NPSC).

The Labour Court affirmed the IG’s operational independence under Article 245(4)(c) of the Constitution.

A related dispute remains before the Court of Appeal, where NPSC and the Law Society of Kenya are challenging the Labour Court ruling.

Kanja argued that the High Court should have deferred to the appellate process, terming Matindi’s petition sub judice.

