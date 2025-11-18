Connect with us

Youth, Women and PWD enterprises secure record Sh3.5bn in Kenya Power contracts

Kenya Power has awarded Sh3.5 billion in tenders to youth, women, and PWD-owned enterprises for FY 2024/25, a 470pc increase driven by targeted AGPO outreach and new supplier support measures.

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 18 — Kenya Power has awarded Sh3.5 billion worth of tenders to enterprises owned by youth, women, and persons with disabilities (PWDs) in the financial year ending June 30, 2025, marking a sharp rise in inclusivity-driven procurement.

The value represents a 470 per cent surge from the Sh614 million disbursed in the previous year, underscoring the utility’s expanded focus on affirmative action through the Access to Government Procurement Opportunities (AGPO) framework.

The tenders covered the supply of goods, provision of services, and construction works. Youth-owned businesses secured the bulk of the awards at Sh2.2 billion, followed by women-owned enterprises at Sh1.25 billion, while PWD-owned firms received Sh66.7 million.

Kenya Power’s General Manager for Supply Chain and Logistics, John Ngeno, attributed the growth to targeted outreach efforts.

“Last year, we were intentional in meeting and sensitizing the youth, women and PWDs about procurement opportunities that exist for them within the Company. Our efforts have led to these impressive results,” he said.

Ngeno added that the utility plans to scale up sensitization and introduce step-by-step bid preparation training to boost participation and competitiveness among AGPO-eligible suppliers.

Kenya Power also announced plans to partner with financial institutions to offer credit support and ensure prompt supplier payments, a move aimed at improving cash flows and strengthening sustainable supply chain practices.

