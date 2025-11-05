Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

The event is graced by Prof. Abdulrazak Shaukat, Principal Secretary in the State Department of Science, Research and Innovation, as Chief Guest, and Lee Cheong-geun, Founder and CEO of Shoeall Co. Ltd. (South Korea), who will deliver the keynote address on industrial innovation and social impact.

NATIONAL NEWS

KCA University hosts 4th Innovation Week to boost Kenya’s innovation economy

KCA University’s 4th Innovation Week unites leaders, innovators, and students to drive Kenya’s knowledge economy through technology and industry partnerships.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 5 — KCA University has launched its 4th Innovation Week and Industry Summit, a three-day event running from November 4 to 6, 2025, at its Ruaraka Campus.

The event brings together government leaders, international innovators, industry executives, and student entrepreneurs to advance Kenya’s transition to a knowledge-driven economy.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Held under the theme “Innovate! Elevate! Impact!”, the summit features international speakers, student innovations, and strategic partnerships designed to strengthen the link between academia and industry in driving national development.

The event is graced by Prof. Abdulrazak Shaukat, Principal Secretary in the State Department of Science, Research and Innovation, as Chief Guest, and Lee Cheong-geun, Founder and CEO of Shoeall Co. Ltd. (South Korea), who will deliver the keynote address on industrial innovation and social impact.

Other high-profile speakers include Dr. Robi Mbugua Njoroge (CEO, Anti-Counterfeit Authority), Eng. Andrew Masila (Innovation Lead, Safaricom PLC), Timothy Owase (CEO, Kenya Film Commission), Joshua Gitoho Njoroge (Branch Chair, CIPS), and Mellany Msengezi (Country Director, GOMYCODE).

“This summit embodies our strategic commitment to knowledge commercialization, sustainable development, and inclusive enterprise,” said Prof. Isaiah I.C. Wakindiki, Vice Chancellor and CEO of KCA University.

“We are creating a platform where ideas transcend theory, partnerships flourish, and our collective imagination defines the future we want to see in Kenya and across the continent.”

The summit explores five key sub-themes — empowering women in the innovation economy, strengthening industry–academia linkages, promoting higher education’s role in entrepreneurship, harnessing the power of the creative economy, and accelerating SME transformation through artificial intelligence in the digital economy.

Among the innovations being showcased are Trelio, an AI-powered mental health app offering anonymous emotional support; Farmwise, an IoT-based poultry management system that reduces chick mortality through automated controls; Agro Alert, a data-driven advisory platform using NASA APIs to boost crop yields by up to 30 percent; and Quick4lio, a digital portfolio tool empowering young professionals in the gig economy.

The summit is open to researchers, students, entrepreneurs, policymakers, and industry leaders seeking to collaborate on transformative ideas that drive sustainable innovation and enterprise in Kenya.

In this article:, , , , , , , , , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

EDUCATION

Inside UASU’s truce with the MoE: Full pay, no victimization, and new CBA timelines

University lecturers end their seven-week strike after UASU and the Inter-Public Universities Councils’ Consultative Forum sign a return-to-work deal guaranteeing pay, reinstatement, and fast-tracked...

2 hours ago

Africa

Kenya’s Suss Ads inks AdTech patnership with Nigeria’s Transmit

Renowned for its data-driven marketing and tech-enabled solutions, Suss Ads has expanded its African footprint through this strategic partnership with Transmit, aimed at redefining...

February 13, 2025

NATIONAL NEWS

Moi University Council gets new leadership amidst dons strike crisis

The university has been grappling with cash shortfalls and alleged financial mismanagement.

January 18, 2025

Kenya

(VIDEO) Agriculture is boring, I will make it cool for the youth: CS nominee Kagwe

Appearing before the National Assembly Committee on Appointments, Mutahi Kagwe highlighted the sector’s declining fortunes, coupled with outdated operational methods, as key factors discouraging...

January 14, 2025

NATIONAL NEWS

NPS to Launch Digital Police Stations, Boost Professionalism Among Commanders

Kanja revealed that the NPS is in the advanced stages of digitizing key services, including the Occurrence Book (OB), as part of efforts to...

December 20, 2024

Top stories

P.L.O. Lumumba Urges Africa to Embrace Technology for Development

He called for urgent technological adoption across all sectors, stressing that technology is critical for Africa to compete globally and ensure no one is...

December 1, 2024

NATIONAL NEWS

Women content creators hardest hit by tech-aided GBV: study

Women content creators identified Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube as platforms with higher levels of TFGBV.

June 29, 2024

Fifth Estate

Tough times for the media, but resilient ones will remain

By and large, it’s not an interesting time for journalists in Kenya. Journalism in Kenya, just like in the rest of the world, is...

March 26, 2024