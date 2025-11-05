KCA University hosts 4th Innovation Week to boost Kenya’s innovation economy

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 5 — KCA University has launched its 4th Innovation Week and Industry Summit, a three-day event running from November 4 to 6, 2025, at its Ruaraka Campus.

The event brings together government leaders, international innovators, industry executives, and student entrepreneurs to advance Kenya’s transition to a knowledge-driven economy.

Held under the theme “Innovate! Elevate! Impact!”, the summit features international speakers, student innovations, and strategic partnerships designed to strengthen the link between academia and industry in driving national development.

The event is graced by Prof. Abdulrazak Shaukat, Principal Secretary in the State Department of Science, Research and Innovation, as Chief Guest, and Lee Cheong-geun, Founder and CEO of Shoeall Co. Ltd. (South Korea), who will deliver the keynote address on industrial innovation and social impact.

Other high-profile speakers include Dr. Robi Mbugua Njoroge (CEO, Anti-Counterfeit Authority), Eng. Andrew Masila (Innovation Lead, Safaricom PLC), Timothy Owase (CEO, Kenya Film Commission), Joshua Gitoho Njoroge (Branch Chair, CIPS), and Mellany Msengezi (Country Director, GOMYCODE).

“This summit embodies our strategic commitment to knowledge commercialization, sustainable development, and inclusive enterprise,” said Prof. Isaiah I.C. Wakindiki, Vice Chancellor and CEO of KCA University.

“We are creating a platform where ideas transcend theory, partnerships flourish, and our collective imagination defines the future we want to see in Kenya and across the continent.”

The summit explores five key sub-themes — empowering women in the innovation economy, strengthening industry–academia linkages, promoting higher education’s role in entrepreneurship, harnessing the power of the creative economy, and accelerating SME transformation through artificial intelligence in the digital economy.

Among the innovations being showcased are Trelio, an AI-powered mental health app offering anonymous emotional support; Farmwise, an IoT-based poultry management system that reduces chick mortality through automated controls; Agro Alert, a data-driven advisory platform using NASA APIs to boost crop yields by up to 30 percent; and Quick4lio, a digital portfolio tool empowering young professionals in the gig economy.

The summit is open to researchers, students, entrepreneurs, policymakers, and industry leaders seeking to collaborate on transformative ideas that drive sustainable innovation and enterprise in Kenya.