Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Headlines

First Lady Rachel Champions Cycling as Key to a Cleaner, Healthier Kenya

Speaking at the 2025 Ceder Sports Academy cycling Race in Uasin Gichu county, Mrs Ruto said there is lot of benefits accrued from cycling

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 23 – First Lady Rachel Ruto has urged Kenyans to embrace cycling for economic and health benefits.

Speaking at the 2025 Ceder Sports Academy cycling Race in Uasin Gichu county, Mrs Ruto said there is lot of benefits accrued from cycling

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Moreover the First Lady noted that cycling has zero emmission ensuring clean environment.

She commended the event organisers for ensuring active participation of children women and eldery people.

“Big dreams starts small and sometimes you do not see it untill you succeed,”she said

She said the race should be made an annual event to atract visitors.

She urged the investors and county government to develop infrastructures that will attract huge turn outs.

In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

Headlines

Wetang’ula oversees Ksh 230 Million payout to former Pan Paper Workers

Speaker Wetang’ula said the payment signalled relief for families whose livelihoods had been disrupted for years following the collapse of Pan Paper after decades...

2 hours ago

Headlines

Wetang’ula, Mudavadi drum up support for UDA’s David Ndakwa ahead of Thursday’s Malava by-election.

Wetangula urged residents of Malava to vote for the UDA candidate, arguing that the constituency has historically aligned with the government of the day.

2 hours ago

Featured

Kindiki intensifies UDA campaigns in Mbeere North Ahead of Thursday By-Election

Kindiki described Wamuthende as a focused and dedicated leader who would safeguard the interests of Mbeere North residents by ensuring proper follow-up on national...

9 hours ago

Kenya

Ruto hails ex-Minister Joseph Munyao for Lasting Contribution to Kenya’s Farmers

"He worked very closely with farmers to strengthen their livelihoods, which remains a lasting contribution to our country. His public service reflected a quiet...

11 hours ago

Headlines

NTSA, Traffic Police adopts music-driven messaging for 2025 Festive Season Road Safety Campaign

The newly launched campaign seeks to raise nationwide awareness of festive-season road risks, promote responsible behaviour among motorists and pedestrians, and enhance collaboration between...

15 hours ago

Headlines

Ruto scoffs at SOTN media scrutiny, vows to focus on transformation agenda

"At least we have settled one thing — that something is happening in our country. Transformation is happening. We can argue about the numbers,...

16 hours ago

Kenya

Natembeya blames Wetang’ula for chaos in Chwele-Kabuchai Ward campaign rally

Natembeya, Kabuchai MP Majimbo Kalasinga, and former Bungoma Governor Wycliffe Wangamati were in the area to popularise the candidature of independent aspirant Eric Wekesa.

18 hours ago

EAC

Foreign Affairs PS Meets Family of Kenyan Teacher Killed in Tanzania, Assures Swift Repatriation

PS Sing’oei met Ogutu’s distraught relatives this week, promising that Kenya will stand with the family until the remains of our late national are...

19 hours ago