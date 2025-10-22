Connect with us

Ombudsman CEO Mercy Wambua Suspended Over Gross Misconduct, Incompetence

The suspension, effective immediately, will last 14 days to allow investigations into the allegations.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 22The Commission on Administrative Justice (CAJ), also known as the Office of the Ombudsman, has interdicted its Chief Executive Officer, Mercy Wambua, over allegations of gross misconduct and incompetence.

In an internal memo dated October 15, 2025, signed by Commission Chairperson Charles Dulo, the decision was reached following deliberations during the Commission’s 73rd meeting.

“The Commission resolved to interdict the Commission Secretary/Chief Executive Officer with immediate effect for a period of 14 days to allow investigations on allegations of gross misconduct and incompetence,” read part of the memo.

During this period, the Director of Corporate Services has been appointed to serve as the Acting Commission Secretary, with all staff directed to extend full cooperation and support.

“All staff are hereby directed to accord full cooperation and support to the Acting Commission Secretary during this interim period,” Dulo added.

Wambua, who has been at the helm of the Commission since March 4, 2022, previously served as the Chief Executive Officer of the Law Society of Kenya (LSK) for six years.

During her tenure at LSK, she also served as Secretary to the Advocates Disciplinary Tribunal and Secretary to the Advocates Benevolent Association, roles that underscored her influence within Kenya’s legal fraternity.

The Commission has not disclosed details of the allegations, noting that the inquiry will determine whether Wambua will face disciplinary action or reinstatement after the two-week investigation period.

