Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Milimani Law Courts/FILE

NATIONAL NEWS

Court allows AG to file objection to Ruto’s inclusion in suit challenging appointment of 21 advisors

The judge directed that written submissions from both parties be filed within those timelines, adding that judgment will be delivered on December 11.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 9 – The High Court has allowed the Attorney General to file a Preliminary Objection opposing the inclusion of President William Ruto as a respondent in a petition challenging the appointment of 21 presidential advisors.

Justice Bahati Mwamuye granted the Attorney General permission to file and serve the objection, which will focus exclusively on whether the President should be formally joined in the proceedings.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“The first respondent is granted leave to file and serve a Preliminary Objection limited to the question of the joinder of the first respondent, President William Ruto,” Justice Mwamuye ruled.

“The objection shall be filed and served by close of business on October 17, 2025, and the petitioner shall respond by October 31, 2025.”

The judge directed that written submissions from both parties be filed within those timelines, adding that judgment will be delivered on December 11.

The petition, filed by activist and lawyer Lempaa Suyianka through the Katiba Institute, challenges the legality of President Ruto’s appointment of 21 advisors, arguing that the move was unconstitutional, lacked transparency, and bypassed due process.

The petition also seeks to have the advisors refund all salaries and allowances paid to them since assuming office.

During the hearing, Lempaa maintained that the President was not being sued in his personal capacity, emphasizing that the case challenges the legality of the appointments, not the conduct of the Head of State.

“A Preliminary Objection can be filed at any stage of the proceedings. We have not sued the President over his personal transactions or conduct,” Lempaa stated.

In response, the Attorney General, listed as the 1st Respondent, argued that the appointments were made lawfully under Article 132(4)(a) of the Constitution, which empowers the President to establish offices within the public service upon the recommendation of the Public Service Commission (PSC).

According to court documents, the AG submitted that the President acted within his constitutional mandate and that such appointments do not require parliamentary approval or public participation.

“The appointment of advisors is an internal administrative function of the Executive Office of the President and does not trigger the obligation for public participation,” the AG argued.

The Attorney General further invoked Regulation 27 of the Public Service Commission Regulations, 2020, which provides the legal framework for appointing advisors to the President, Deputy President, and Cabinet Secretaries.

He added that the petition offends the doctrine of separation of powers by inviting the court to intrude on executive discretion vested in the President and the PSC.

The AG urged the court to dismiss the petition, terming it speculative, misconceived, and legally unsustainable.

At the same time, the Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC) has filed its own grounds of opposition, stating that the petition discloses no reasonable cause of action against it.

“The allegations in the petition do not implicate any power or function vested in the third respondent,” the SRC stated in its filing.

“The petitioner seeks no relief against the Commission, rendering its inclusion in this matter without legal basis.”

The Katiba Institute insists that the appointments were made secretly and outside the bounds of the Constitution, arguing that the President has no authority to unilaterally create and fill new public offices without parliamentary oversight or a clear legal framework.

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

Africa

Ruto Hails COMESA’s 30-Year Journey of Regional Transformation

The Head of State noted that COMESA member states take pride in their journey of courage, resilience, and partnership — a journey that has...

54 minutes ago

Headlines

Kisii, Nyamira receive geospatial Labs to Curb Land Fraud and Monitor County Staff

Each lab, valued at KSh 30 million, is equipped with advanced mapping and satellite data systems. These tools will enable county governments to collect,...

6 hours ago

EDUCATION

Teachers Demand Reinstatement of Medical Allowance Ahead of Transition to SHIF

Speaking during a press conference in Nyeri, the educators expressed concern over the adequacy of specialized care in public hospitals, warning that a full...

9 hours ago

EAC

Mwanza to host regional headquarters to boost safety on Lake Victoria

PS Karugu reassured lake users that the EAC is now better equipped than ever to respond to accidents, improve rescue times, and reduce fatalities.

11 hours ago

Headlines

First Lady Rachel Ruto Rallies One Million Learners to Kenya’s Green Legacy

"The goal was to give children a platform to learn, love, and lead in matters of environmental conservation. That vision has since grown into...

13 hours ago

Headlines

IEBC clears candidates ahead of November 27 mini-polls

A total of 24 electoral areas are set to hold by-elections following the declaration of vacancies on August 8.

15 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Hate speech case against MP Salasya referred to NCIC for review

Senior Resident Magistrate Paul Mutai questioned whether referring the file to NCIC might create a parallel process alongside the court proceedings.

16 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

ELOG Raises Data Privacy Concerns Over IEBC’s Use of Iris Scans in Voter Registration

The observer group called on the IEBC to publicly disclose whether it conducted a Data Protection Impact Assessment.

17 hours ago