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JKIA Immigration Officer Released After Prosecution Withdraws Case

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NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 8 – An immigration officer stationed at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) has been released after the prosecution withdrew charges that had been filed against him over alleged involvement in facilitating the illegal exit of two Kenyans.

John Poriot had been accused of aiding the departure of the individuals under circumstances linked to suspected exploitation, prompting criminal proceedings against him.

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The case was withdrawn after the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) reviewed the matter and determined that it should not proceed in court.

Through his lawyer Danstan Omari, Poriot had earlier sought clarity from the DPP on whether the prosecution intended to pursue the charges, formally requesting a review of the case.

In court, prosecutors confirmed that the DPP had since issued instructions for the matter to be handled internally by the Immigration Department rather than through criminal prosecution.

The prosecution subsequently applied to withdraw the case under Section 87(a) of the Criminal Procedure Code, a legal provision that allows the state to discontinue proceedings before a final judgment is made.

Kahawa Law Courts Magistrate Gedion Kiage approved the request and ordered Poriot’s discharge, effectively setting him free.

Although the criminal case has been terminated, the withdrawal does not amount to an acquittal. Authorities may still pursue disciplinary or administrative action against the officer within the Immigration Department.

The decision highlights the DPP’s discretionary powers in determining whether cases meet the threshold for prosecution, while also leaving room for internal accountability mechanisms within public institutions.

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