Wetang’ula leads MPs in honouring late Ol Kalou MP Kiaraho at memorial service

NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 8 – Speaker of the National Assembly Moses Wetang’ula joined thousands of mourners who gathered at the proposed Nyandarua University grounds in Nyandarua County for a memorial service in honour of the late Ol Kalou MP David Njuguna Kiaraho.

The solemn service was attended by President William Ruto, Deputy President Kithure Kindiki, other leaders, clergy, and members of the public. It offered an opportunity to pay last respects to the late MP.

Hon. Kiaraho was fondly referred to as “Daddy wa Power” by his constituents due to his impactful leadership and charitable work.

The service was led by the Presbyterian Church of East Africa and attended by religious leaders from over 100 denominations. Speakers called on the congregation to embrace a life of service in memory of the late legislator. He was remembered as a humble man of faith devoted to serving and glorifying God.

Leaders present urged Kenyans to uphold peace, love, and unity as they celebrated the life and legacy of the three-term MP.

Delivering the sermon, Rev. Mugendi Kanga challenged mourners to reflect on their legacy. He asked how they would wish to be remembered and emphasised the importance of living a meaningful life.

In his tribute, Speaker Wetang’ula described Kiaraho as a respected and distinguished leader who dedicated his life to public service.

He noted that his election to three consecutive terms reflected the trust and confidence the people of Ol Kalou and Nyandarua County had in his leadership.

“We have lost a distinguished professional, a diligent servant, and a leader who was deeply loved by his people,” said the Speaker.

Earlier, before delivering his address, the Speaker introduced the lawmakers who attended the service, led by Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wah (Kikuyu).

The MPs then proceeded to the podium and sang a rendition of the popular hymn ‘Cha Kutumaini Sina’ in honour of their departed colleague. Majority Whip Silvanus Osoro MP, (South Mugirango) led the performance as the soloist.

In his speech, Speaker Wetang’ula highlighted the late MP’s contribution to the construction and road transport sectors, noting that his professional background played a key role in infrastructure development.

He also commended Kiaraho’s discipline in Parliament, noting that he was never called to order and consistently observed House rules.

The Speaker said that the loss extends beyond Ol Kalou and Parliament to the entire nation, and added that the large turnout reflected the respect and admiration Kenyans had for the late legislator. He conveyed his condolences to the family and prayed for strength during the difficult period.

As a symbolic gesture, Wetang’ula presented the family with a compilation of Kiaraho’s Hansard records, documenting his contributions since he first entered Parliament.

President Ruto described the late MP as focused, forthright, and hardworking. He said Kiaraho consistently championed development for his constituents.

“Every time I was invited to Ol Kalou, it was about development for the people. He was steadfast, clear in his priorities, and deeply committed to improving the lives of the people of Ol Kalou,” said the President.