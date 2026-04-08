How the Iran War Could Reshape South Asia

For years, South Asia has watched wars in the Gulf from a cautious distance. The pattern has been familiar. Oil prices rise, remittances fluctuate, diplomacy tightens, and eventually the region adjusts.

This time may be different.

A prolonged war centred on Iran is no longer just a Middle Eastern crisis. It carries the potential to redraw the strategic balance of South Asia itself, particularly along the fragile corridor that stretches from Iran’s eastern frontier through Pakistan’s Baluchistan and into Afghanistan.

This is where the real risk lies.

Pakistan understands this better than most. Its calls for de-escalation are not driven by abstract appeals for peace. They are grounded in a clear recognition of vulnerability. A sustained Iran war would not remain external for long. It would quickly become domestic.

Pakistan’s economy is already under strain. Inflation remains high, debt pressures persist, and political instability continues to weigh on governance. Recent spikes in fuel prices linked to the wider conflict have already demonstrated how quickly global shocks translate into local hardship. A prolonged rise in energy costs would not simply strain the system. It could destabilise it.

But the economic dimension is only part of the story.

The deeper danger lies along Pakistan’s western frontier.

Iran is not a distant actor in Islamabad’s security landscape. The two countries share a long and volatile border cutting through one of the most fragile regions in the wider Middle East and South Asia. On both sides of that border lie under-governed spaces, smuggling networks, militant groups, and longstanding grievances that have never been fully resolved.

Iran’s Sistan and Baluchestan province has long been a hotspot of instability. Pakistan’s Baluchistan faces its own insurgency and deep mistrust between the centre and the periphery. A widening Iran war would inflame precisely these fault lines, creating openings for armed groups and criminal networks that thrive in chaos.

This is where the situation becomes far more dangerous.

Pakistan is already dealing with growing tensions along its Afghan border. Violence has increased, militant threats persist, and relations with the Taliban authorities remain strained. If the Iran conflict intensifies while Pakistan remains locked in confrontation on its western flank, the country could find itself facing multiple crises at once.

That is not a temporary challenge. It is a structural threat.

A state already stretched by economic fragility and internal divisions cannot easily absorb simultaneous energy shocks, border instability, insurgency, and potential refugee inflows. The cumulative effect could push Pakistan into a prolonged period of strategic exhaustion.

Afghanistan is even less equipped to cope.

Despite claims of sovereignty and stability, Afghanistan remains one of the most vulnerable states in the world. It is economically fragile, diplomatically isolated, and heavily dependent on external assistance. It is already absorbing large numbers of returnees and deportees. A wider Iran war could trigger further displacement, pushing more people across borders into an already strained system.

If Pakistan tightens its refugee policies in response to insecurity, Afghanistan risks becoming the default destination for a crisis it did not create. The result would be increased pressure on weak institutions, rising local desperation, and expanded space for extremist and criminal networks.

This is why the stakes are so high.

The threat is not that Pakistan or Afghanistan will disappear from the map. The threat is that both could slide into a prolonged state of instability that becomes harder to reverse over time. Pakistan could grow more militarised and economically dependent. Afghanistan could sink deeper into cycles of displacement and isolation.

Once such patterns take hold, they do not fade when the war ends. They become entrenched.

At the same time, a broader geopolitical shift is underway.

South Asia has traditionally revolved around the India-Pakistan rivalry, with Afghanistan as a buffer and Iran as a neighbouring power. A major war involving Iran risks collapsing those boundaries. Pakistan would be pulled deeper into West Asian dynamics. Afghanistan would absorb the human and security fallout. India would face a more volatile western environment affecting trade routes, maritime security, and regional diplomacy.

China, meanwhile, would gain further space to position itself as a mediator and stabilising force, both in relation to Iran and across the wider region.

The result would be a South Asia no longer defined by a single rivalry, but by overlapping zones of insecurity stretching from the Gulf to the Hindu Kush.

That is the real long-term danger.

Wars do not need to redraw borders to reshape regions. They do it by changing behaviour. By normalising militarised borders. By entrenching emergency economic policies. By turning refugees into permanent security concerns. By increasing reliance on external powers.

These habits, once formed, can define politics for generations.

A prolonged Iran war risks doing exactly that.

It could turn Pakistan’s western frontier into a permanent zone of attrition. It could make Afghanistan even more fragile. It could pull South Asia deeper into conflicts beyond its borders while giving external powers greater influence over its internal dynamics.

In that context, Pakistan’s call for de-escalation is not simply about ending a conflict in Iran. It is about preventing the emergence of a regional order that could prove deeply destabilising for South Asia.

The old assumption was that Middle Eastern wars sent ripples across the region.

The new reality is far more serious.

This war has the potential to reshape South Asia itself.

And if that happens, the region may spend the next generation dealing with the consequences of a conflict that began elsewhere, but refused to stay there.