High Court bars arrest of governors over parliamentary actions

NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 8 – The High Court of Kenya sitting in Kiambu has barred police from summoning or arresting governors, over actions linked to directives issued by Parliament.

In a significant ruling, the court also restrained the Inspector General of Police and other law enforcement agencies, from taking action against county chiefs in relation to decisions tied to the Senate of Kenya, or the National Assembly of Kenya.

Kenyan Governors and the Senate are in a severe standoff, with county chiefs boycotting committee summons over allegations of extortion by senators.

The Senate continues to demand accountability for county funds, leading to threats of arrest for defiant governors, such as Nairobi’s Johnson Sakaja.

The Senate has threatened to reject the Council of Governor’s demand for Sh534.6 billion in equitable share for the financial year, citing failure to account for previous allocations.

The High Court and Court of Appeal have affirmed the Senate’s authority to summon governors to answer audit questions regarding county revenue.

The Senators have recently emphasised that the appearance of Governors before Senate committees is a constitutional requirement, warning that those unwilling to comply with the rule of law should vacate office. They further noted that the Senate has the mandate to invite officials responsible for managing public funds to account for their use.

Members also commended Speaker Amason Kingi for clearly stating the Senate’s position, stressing that the House would exercise all its constitutional powers to ensure accountability by county governments.