India Hands Over Rifles, Ammunition, And MRI Machine To KDF During INS Trikand Visit

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 8— India handed over 100 INSAS rifles, 50,000 rounds of ammunition, and a 1.5 Tesla MRI machine to the Kenya Defence Forces during the port call of Indian Naval Ship (INS) Trikand at Mombasa Port, officials said on Wednesday.

The visit, running from April 7 to 10, is part of INS Trikand’s operational deployment in the Western Indian Ocean Region and is accompanied by Vice Admiral K. Swaminathan, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief of India’s Western Naval Command.

The visit forms part of a Quick Impact Project under India’s MAHASAGAR (Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Regions) initiative, aimed at strengthening bilateral defence and maritime partnerships.

“Reflecting the growing depth of defence cooperation, the visit also saw the signing of an Implementing Arrangement under a Quick Impact Project (QIP) for the provision of a 1.5 Tesla MRI machine to the Kenya Defence Forces, as well as the handover of 100 INSAS rifles and 50,000 rounds of ammunition,” India High Commission in Nairobi said.

During the four-day port call, the ship’s crew will engage in professional exchanges with the Kenya Navy to enhance interoperability and share best practices.

A Passage Exercise (PASSEX) is scheduled between INS Trikand and a Kenya Navy vessel before the visit concludes.

Vice Admiral Swaminathan and High Commissioner to Kenya, Adarsh Swaika, met Kenya’s Chief of the Defence Forces, General Charles Kahariri, and Principal Secretary for Defence, Patrick Mariru, to discuss further strengthening defence cooperation, including training exchanges and capacity building.

In Mombasa, they also held discussions with Major General Paul Otieno, Commander of the Kenya Navy, on maritime collaboration in the Western Indian Ocean.

A Deck Reception aboard INS Trikand brought together senior Kenyan officials, including Major General Otieno, deputy governors from Kilifi and Taita Taveta counties, members of the diplomatic corps, and representatives of the Indian diaspora.

Officials highlighted the visit as a symbol of India–Kenya maritime and defence cooperation and a reaffirmation of shared commitment to regional security and stability.