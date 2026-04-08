Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Top stories

India Hands Over Rifles, Ammunition, And MRI Machine To KDF During INS Trikand Visit

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 8— India handed over 100 INSAS rifles, 50,000 rounds of ammunition, and a 1.5 Tesla MRI machine to the Kenya Defence Forces during the port call of Indian Naval Ship (INS) Trikand at Mombasa Port, officials said on Wednesday.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The visit, running from April 7 to 10, is part of INS Trikand’s operational deployment in the Western Indian Ocean Region and is accompanied by Vice Admiral K. Swaminathan, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief of India’s Western Naval Command.

The visit forms part of a Quick Impact Project under India’s MAHASAGAR (Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Regions) initiative, aimed at strengthening bilateral defence and maritime partnerships.

“Reflecting the growing depth of defence cooperation, the visit also saw the signing of an Implementing Arrangement under a Quick Impact Project (QIP) for the provision of a 1.5 Tesla MRI machine to the Kenya Defence Forces, as well as the handover of 100 INSAS rifles and 50,000 rounds of ammunition,” India High Commission in Nairobi said.

During the four-day port call, the ship’s crew will engage in professional exchanges with the Kenya Navy to enhance interoperability and share best practices.

A Passage Exercise (PASSEX) is scheduled between INS Trikand and a Kenya Navy vessel before the visit concludes.

Vice Admiral Swaminathan and High Commissioner to Kenya, Adarsh Swaika, met Kenya’s Chief of the Defence Forces, General Charles Kahariri, and Principal Secretary for Defence, Patrick Mariru, to discuss further strengthening defence cooperation, including training exchanges and capacity building.

In Mombasa, they also held discussions with Major General Paul Otieno, Commander of the Kenya Navy, on maritime collaboration in the Western Indian Ocean.

A Deck Reception aboard INS Trikand brought together senior Kenyan officials, including Major General Otieno, deputy governors from Kilifi and Taita Taveta counties, members of the diplomatic corps, and representatives of the Indian diaspora.

 Officials highlighted the visit as a symbol of India–Kenya maritime and defence cooperation and a reaffirmation of shared commitment to regional security and stability.

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

DIPLOMACY

Kenya, Denmark Step Up Efforts to Safeguard Western Indian Ocean

At the heart of the discussions was the shared goal of strengthening maritime security in the Western Indian Ocean, a region critical to Kenya’s...

March 4, 2026

Top stories

Kenya Navy Commander concludes high-level strategic visit to India

Kenya Navy Commander Maj Gen Paul Otieno concluded a strategic visit to India, participating in IONS, MILAN, and the Goa Maritime Conclave, strengthening bilateral...

February 24, 2026

DIPLOMACY

Kenya, Spain reaffirm defence and maritime security cooperation at AI Summit

Kenya and Spain reaffirm defence and maritime security cooperation during talks at the REAIM Summit in Spain, with a focus on AI governance, naval...

February 4, 2026

DIPLOMACY

Kenya, India reaffirm strong ties at 77th Republic Day celebration in Nairobi

Kenya and India celebrate the 77th Republic Day, underscoring deep historical ties, expanding strategic partnership, trade, development cooperation, and people-to-people connections.

January 27, 2026

DIPLOMACY

India-Kenya high-level policy symposium to reshape cooperation

The High Commission of India and GLOCEPS will host a high-level policy symposium on India-Kenya cooperation, focusing on strategic alignment, trade, and innovation for...

January 21, 2026

DIPLOMACY

India sees Africa as strategic partner in shaping global future, says envoy to Kenya Adarsh Swaika

India sees Africa not just as a source of opportunity, but also as a strategic partner in shaping the world's future

December 19, 2025

DIPLOMACY

India’s New Envoy Swaika, Sets Tech, Culture, and Youth as Top priorities for Kenya

The mission would prioritize expanding cooperation in new and high-technology areas, strengthening cultural ties, and promoting youth exchanges as part of efforts to deepen...

December 18, 2025

NATIONAL NEWS

Kenya Navy marks 61st Anniversary with family-centered celebrations in Mombasa

This year’s celebrations placed special emphasis on recognising the sacrifices made by Kenya Navy families, whose support enables personnel to serve during often lengthy...

December 17, 2025