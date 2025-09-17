Connect with us

Waititu loses another bid to overturn 12-year prison term

Justice Njuguna ruled that the sentencing would stand, pending the hearing and determination of Waititu’s appeal.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sept 17 — Former Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu, who is serving a 12-year prison sentence, has lost yet another attempt to have his sentence reviewed.

In a ruling delivered on September 16, 2025, Lady Justice Lucy Njuguna dismissed an application filed on August 28, 2025, in which the former county chief sought to overturn his conviction on corruption-related charges.

Waititu was convicted in February 2025 and ordered to either pay a fine of KSh 53.5 million or serve 12 years in prison.

The court found that Waititu had violated the principles of good governance and failed to protect public funds after irregularly receiving KSh 25 million from Testimony Enterprises, following the award of a flawed tender.

She further directed that the appeal be concluded within 120 days, warning that any delays by the former governor could result in the case being struck out.

Meanwhile, Waititu will continue serving his sentence at Kamiti Maximum Prison, having failed to meet the strict bond terms, which required a bank guarantee of KSh 53 million.

The matter will be mentioned in court on October 1, 2025.

