Orengo calls for investigation and lifestyle audits as employment scandal hits Siaya

SIAYA, Kenya Sept 18 – Siaya Governor James Orengo has called for comprehensive investigations into the county’s recent employment scandal, which saw more than 380 individuals—allegedly hired earlier this year—abruptly laid off.

Speaking during a press conference held in his boardroom, Governor Orengo urged the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) to conduct lifestyle audits on individuals implicated in the scam, in which job seekers were allegedly defrauded of millions of shillings.

Orengo also appealed to the Siaya County Assembly to expedite its consideration and determination of a petition submitted by victims of the scandal, saying swift action would enable the county executive to take the necessary follow-up measures.



“Given the public outrage over this issue, we urge the Assembly to conclude this matter within a fortnight, rather than in a month,” said the Governor.



He was accompanied by County Secretary Joseph Ogutu, County Executive Committee Member for Health Dr. Martin K’Onyango, among other senior officials.

Governor Orengo affirmed his administration’s willingness to fully cooperate with all relevant investigative bodies and to implement recommendations from the County Assembly and other state organs.



“There are clear procedures for qualified persons to be appointed and deployed within the county staff establishment. Jobs must be advertised, applications submitted, and interviews conducted,” he said.



“That is the only legitimate path for qualified individuals to join the county public service.”

When asked by journalists, Orengo confirmed that his administration has no records of any official advertisement inviting job applications earlier this year. He emphasized that such processes must be tied to both available vacancies and budgetary allocations.

He further noted that his administration is currently grappling with efforts to comply with the national policy requiring that the county’s wage bill not exceed 35% of the total budget.



The scandal came to light last week when Siaya County Public Service Board CEO Wilfred Nyagudi announced that the county had dismissed more than 380 individuals who had reported to the Health Department with forged employment documents.



Nyagudi said the board undertook an authentication exercise after complaints that some of the newly hired staff had gone without pay for nearly eight months.

According to him, only 120 workers were officially recruited through a rigorous interview process and issued with authentic appointment letters.



“We were surprised when the number of those reporting for work suddenly ballooned,” he said.

“It appears that a syndicate took advantage of the situation to forge appointment letters and issue them to unsuspecting youth.”



The incident has triggered widespread condemnation, with affected individuals staging protests and submitting a formal petition to the County Assembly demanding reinstatement.



Meanwhile, pressure has continued to mount on Governor Orengo, with area MPs Samuel Atandi (Alego Usonga) and Elisha Odhiambo (Gem) calling on him to take disciplinary action against certain individuals in his office who have been named as persons of interest in the scandal.