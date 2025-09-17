Connect with us

Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Ogamba/FILE

EDUCATION

“No Student Will Be Denied University Education Over Fees”, CS Ogamba assures

The Education Cabinet Secretary credited reforms such as the student-centered funding model and fee cuts of up to 40% for easing the burden on families.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Sept 17 – Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Ogamba has pledged that no deserving student will be denied university education due to lack of fees, saying the government will cover any shortfall.

Ogamba says the government is committed to strengthening governance and financial sustainability in public universities.

He noted that insolvent universities have dropped from 23 to 14, with full recovery expected in the next two to three years.

Looking ahead, the CS announced that next week, a national conference will be held in Mombasa to align university and tertiary education programs with market-driven job skills.

Kenyatta University Council Chairman Dr. Ben Chumo welcomed the new council members and thanked the CS for his support, noting the institution’s central role in Kenya’s education system with nearly 50,000 students enrolled.

On basic education, CS Ogamba further revealed that the government is conducting a nationwide verification of student and school data following an Auditor General’s report questioning past records. Over 15,000 schools have already been verified to ensure accurate capitation disbursement and evidence-based policy decisions.

“This verification will enable us to plan better and avoid past challenges with delayed or insufficient capitation. Once the exercise is complete, we will have reliable data to make more effective decisions,” CS Ogamba added.

The CS thanked the media for amplifying government efforts and assured continued transparency and accountability in the education sector reforms.

