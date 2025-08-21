Woman dies while being baptized in the Indian Ocean

KILIFI, Kenya, Aug 21 – A woman has died while being baptized in the Indian Ocean, Kijipwa area in Kilifi.

According to police, a pastor had assembled a group of 24 people for the event on Wednesday when the incident happened in Pope area.

The pastor told police he had baptized Loice when she started convulsing and experiencing breathing challenges.

She was moved to the shores of the ocean and some of the pastors present continued to pray for her unaware she was losing the battle for her life.

Witnesses said they failed to administer her first aid as needed and mistook her behaviour to be spiritual.

On noticing her condition worsening, they later rushed her to a nearby hospital in Vipingo where she was pronounced dead on arrival.

Elsewhere in Lindi, Kibera slums, Nairobi, a woman died in a fire incident, police said.

The fire flattened a house in the area before being contained on Wednesday night.

The police said the deceased woman managed to rescue her child but was suffocated by the smoke and died in a hospital on arrival.