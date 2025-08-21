Connect with us

NATIONAL NEWS

Popular mugithi singer Samidoh resigns from NPS

Published

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 21 – Mugithi musician singer Samuel Muchoki popularity known as Samidoh has resigned from the National Police Service (NPS) following threats to charge him.

According to Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja, the National Police Service (NPS) has received his resignation letter, adding that “he is free to pursue whatever he wishes.”

In his resignation letter, Samidoh, cited personal reasons, one being the desire to fully focus on his music career.

This also marks the end of plans by the service to charge Samidoh for claims of desertion.

The musician has in recent days found himself in controversies including his marital life, politics and in the security career with the NPS publicly accusing him of deserting his duties

NPS confirmed that it accepted his resignation, ending his tenure as a Police Constable.

He had been under scrutiny over allegations of deserting duty.

Samidoh ceased being a police officer on July 20, having previously served under the Administration Police Service.

He had initially found himself in trouble with his superiors after a video circulated of him singing with fans to the “wantam” chant.

The slogan, derived from “one-term,” is used by critics of President William Ruto who seek to block his re-election.

Officials argued that Samidoh had violated standing orders and consequently transferred him from the regular police to the AP Anti-Stock Theft Unit in Gilgil.

He was posted to Baringo and was also expected to face disciplinary proceedings for alleged desertion of duty.

He instead took leave and left for the US for a series of performances.

Last month, the singer sought anticipatory bail at the High Court to prevent arrest or detention over desertion claims.

The court granted his request, noting that a warrant of arrest had been issued against him.

Samidoh insisted that his case was politically motivated, arguing that his arrest was driven by his views and criticism of government, disguised as desertion charges.

According to regulations, had he remained in service and been found culpable, police chiefs could have fined him, issued a warning, or dismissed him.

That decision would have been reviewed by the Deputy IG in charge of the AP before being forwarded to the Inspector-General for ratification and communication to the National Police Service Commission.

