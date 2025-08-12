Connect with us

NATIONAL NEWS

Govt to train 90,000 Youths, certify 20,000 others to tackle unemployment

The training and certification drive will be implemented under the National Youth Opportunities Towards Advancement Project.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 12 – The government is set to train 90,000 young Kenyans aged between 18 and 29 in new skills and offer them apprenticeship opportunities in a push to curb unemployment, President William Ruto has announced.

Speaking during International Youth Day celebrations in Kakamega, the President also revealed plans to assess and certify 20,000 young people who already possess skills but lack formal qualifications, improving their chances in the job market.

“The single most decisive force that will shape Kenya’s destiny is not oil, gold, or any other natural resource it is our youth,” he stated.

“They are the builders of today, the architects of our future, and the driving engine powering Kenya’s rise to greatness.”

The training and certification drive will be implemented under the National Youth Opportunities Towards Advancement (NYOTA) Project, which aims to boost employability, expand access to jobs, promote savings, and support youth-led enterprises.

According to the President, applications for the apprenticeship programme are open until August 15.

Selected participants will undergo on-the-job training, while those in the certification stream will be evaluated through the Recognition of Prior Learning framework for over a month before being awarded formal credentials.

Ruto said the interventions are part of a broader government strategy to create at least 1.2 million jobs annually.

He pointed to ongoing initiatives in Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET), housing, environmental restoration, the Hustler Fund, and the digital economy as pipelines of opportunity for young Kenyans.

“Every year, nearly 800,000 young Kenyans enter the labour market. For too long, many have faced the frustration of limited opportunities. That is why we have crafted a bold, multi-pronged strategy not only to generate jobs, but also to equip our youth with competitive, future-ready skills,” he said.

The NYOTA Project will also support youth entrepreneurs with business development services, mentorship, market linkages, and start-up capital of KSh50,000 for 100,000 beneficiaries across all wards.

The President urged young people to seize the opportunities on offer, saying the government’s investment in skills and certification was designed to unlock their potential and put them at the centre of transformation.

