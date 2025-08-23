Govt to spend Sh35bn to expand land record digitization to 15 more counties

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 23 – Lands Cabinet Secretary Alice Wahome has announced the rollout of the next phase of the national land records digitization programme, with fifteen additional counties set to join the initiative.

The expansion is designed to improve transparency, efficiency, and service delivery in land administration across the country.

“We have identified another fifteen counties that will start the process of digitization. It is not a one-day event. It requires quite high funding,” Wahome said.

She noted that the scope of work will cost at least Sh35 billion and will take five to six years to complete if adequately funded.

The project, implemented under the National Land Information Management System (NLIMS), popularly known as Ardhisasa, seeks to modernize Kenya’s land management systems.

The first phase covered Nairobi and Murang’a counties, with plans now in motion to scale up gradually nationwide.

The digitization process involves converting physical land records into secure digital formats, enabling easier access, reducing fraud, and boosting public confidence in land transactions.

According to Wahome, the government aims for full nationwide implementation within six years, arguing that the initiative will significantly transform land governance while aligning Kenya with global digital trends.

“This is a game-changer in enhancing transparency, curbing corruption, and ensuring efficiency in service delivery to Kenyans,” she said.