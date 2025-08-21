Gachagua to arrive in Kenya from US Tour at noon

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 21 — Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua is expected back in Kenya at noon.

The Democracy for Citizens Party confirmed elaborate plans are in place to receive their Party Leader at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport.

“He is expected to arrive at the JKIA at exactly 12pm. Thereafter, he will proceed on a greet the people tour towards the Nairobi’s CBD,” read a statement from DCP.

Gachagua has been away for a three-week tour of the United States.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen downplayed security concerns over the anticipated return of the former Deputy President.

Speaking in Murang’a County during the ongoing Jukwaa la Usalama forum, Murkomen said Gachagua’s return should not cause alarm, though he noted that security agencies remain prepared to deal with any unrest that might follow.

The CS maintained that the National Police Service is ready to protect citizens and their property, warning that anyone attempting to cause disruptions or violence would face the full force of the law.

“We are aware of elements threatening disruptions. We will take legal action against anybody who breaks the law. I wish the country could remain as peaceful as it has been in the last three to four weeks,” he said.

On August 11, Gachagua announced he was cutting short his US visit to join his newly formed Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP) in preparations for upcoming by-elections slated for November.

Explosive claims

He described his stay in the US as “successful and fulfilling,” citing engagements with Kenyans in the diaspora, but said he had to return to rally his supporters at home.

“I regret being unable to visit the remaining states on my itinerary as I need to return home to prepare for the upcoming by-elections,” Gachagua said in a statement.

The former DP’s return comes amid mounting criticism from senior government officials, including Murkomen, following his explosive claims linking President William Ruto’s administration to terror groups.

During his US tour, the former DP alleged that President Ruto met secretly with Al-Shabaab operatives, financed Sudan’s Rapid Support Forces (RSF), and facilitated negotiations for the release of abducted chiefs in Mandera through Al-Shabaab intermediaries.