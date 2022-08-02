Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Azimio presidential candidate Raila Odinga.

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Raila’s popularity at 49pc against Ruto’s 42pc in the State House race – Infotrak

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 2 – A new survey by Infotrak has placed Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Presidential candidate Raila Odinga as the most preferred candidate with a popularity rating of 49 percent.

In the survey released on Tuesday, Kenya Kwanza Presidential Candidate William Ruto follows second with an approval rating of 42 percent.

Roots Party Presidential candidate George Wajackoyah has an approval rating of 2 percent while Agano Party Presidential candidate has a rating of 0.3 percent.

The survey which was conducted between August 1 – August 2, 2022, had a sample size of 6, 000 respondents.

The number of undecided voters according to the survey stands at 6 percent.

“This is not a predictive poll but it is the final poll that we are allowed to do,” the pollster’s Chief Executive Officer Angela Ambitho who released the findings said.

According to the Electoral Opinion Polls Act, opinion poll companies in the country have until Thursday to release their last findings on electoral seats being contested in the August 9, 2022, General Election.

Clause 7 (1) of the Act states that a person shall not publish the results of any electoral opinion poll on the day of the election or during the period of five days immediately preceding the date of an election.

This means no more opinion polls will be published until after the August 9 elections as the law bars their release five days before the election.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

A person who will be found guilty of contravening the clause under the  Act shall be found liable to a fine not exceeding one million shillings or to imprisonment for a period not exceeding one year, or to both.

In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

2022 ELECTIONS

‘Persecuted, but not forsaken; struck down, but not destroyed’: Ruto weeps

The footage marked the second time Ruto has been seen expressing emotions in public, the only other instance having been documented in March 2013...

2 hours ago

August Elections

Raila ahead of Ruto in Nairobi, Kajiado – TIFA Poll

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 2 – Azimio La Umoja – One Kenya Presidential candidate Raila Odinga has been placed ahead of Deputy President William Ruto...

4 hours ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

I have no problem with hustling, it must be a step towards something greater – President Kenyatta

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 2 – President Uhuru Kenyatta says he “has no problem with people hustling” but “it must be a step towards something...

4 hours ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Ruto is a sober man, just being stressed by the state – Veronica Maina

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 2 – United Democratic Alliance (UDA) Secretary General Veronica Maina has defended the ‘spate of anger’ displayed by her party leader...

5 hours ago

August Elections

IPSOS poll places Raila popularity rating at 47pc ahead of Ruto’s 41pc

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 2 – Azimio La Umoja – One Kenya Presidential candidate Raila Odinga is leading Deputy President William Ruto in popularity after...

7 hours ago

August Elections

If you do not show up to vote, you shouldn’t complain when wrong people are chosen – Ruto

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 2 – Deputy President William Ruto has urged Kenyans from both sides of the political divide to show up and vote...

9 hours ago

2022 ELECTIONS

Ex-Uhuru messaging chief alleges plot to destabilize Rift Valley ahead of polls

Eric Ngeno, who served as State House's Senior Director for Messaging between May 2013 and June 2022, was reacting to reports by Interior Cabinet...

1 day ago

2022 ELECTIONS

Ruto asks Uhuru to rein in OP officials amid scaremongering in Eldoret

Kibicho's statement attracted criticism from a section of Kenya Kwanza politicians who accused the Ministry of Interior of seeking to destabilize Rift Valley, where...

1 day ago