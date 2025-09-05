Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

President Xi Jinping meets with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, Sept 4, 2025. Vucic is in China for the commemorations marking the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Chinese People's War of Resistance against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War. [Photo/Xinhua]

CHINA DAILY

China, Serbia to defend ‘correct historical perspective’ on anti-fascist war

Vucic said Serbia fully supports the Global Governance Initiative proposed by President Xi, noting that its principles, such as adhering to sovereign equality and advocating a people-centered approach, are of great significance to reforming and improving the global governance system.

Published

BEIJING, China, Sep 5 — President Xi Jinping has vowed to safeguard hard-won outcomes of China’s anti-fascist war as Beijing rallies for the reform of the global governance system.

Xi affrimed China’s commitment when he met with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic in Beijing on Thursday.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Vucic graced China’s commemorations marking the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Chinese People’s War of Resistance against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War.

China and Serbia made tremendous sacrifices and important contributions to defeating fascism on the Asian and European battlefields respectively during World War II (WWII), Xi said, adding that the two countries should uphold a correct historical perspective on WWII and safeguard the hard-won outcomes of the anti-fascist war as the current world is fraught with changes and turmoils.

He urged the two countries to continue strengthening multilateral coordination and firmly safeguard their rights and interests as well as international fairness and justice.

Xi noted that, as an ironclad friend, China supports Serbia in safeguarding its national interests and social stability, and in pursuing a successful development path suited to its own national conditions.

The two sides should enhance the alignment of their development strategies, fully leverage facilitation arrangements such as the free trade agreement, mutual visa exemptions and direct flights, and deepen cooperation in areas including artificial intelligence, the digital economy and new energy to further advance China-Serbia relations, he added.

President Xi Jinping meets with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, Sept 4, 2025. Vucic is in China for the commemorations marking the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Chinese People’s War of Resistance against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War. [Photo/Xinhua]

Vucic said Serbia fully supports the Global Governance Initiative proposed by President Xi, noting that its principles, such as adhering to sovereign equality and advocating a people-centered approach, are of great significance to reforming and improving the global governance system.

Serbia will never forget the valuable support and assistance provided by China during its difficult times, and will continue to firmly support China on all issues concerning China’s core interests, Vucic said, adding that Serbia looks forward to further strengthening practical cooperation between the two countries.

In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

CHINA DAILY

China, North Korea vow to consolidate ties folloing Xi-Kim talks

Kim arrived in the Chinese capital on Tuesday to attend commemorations marking the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Chinese People's War of...

3 minutes ago

CHINA DAILY

Xi roots for ‘true multilateralism’, reform of global order in talks with Slovak PM

Xi called on the two countries to uphold the vision of a community with a shared future for humanity, practice true multilateralism, and promote...

1 hour ago

CHINA DAILY

Putin leads world leaders in praising China’s ‘brilliant’ V-Day parade

Russian President Vladimir Putin described Beijing's commemorative events as "held brilliantly, and simply very well, at a high level".

2 hours ago

DIPLOMACY

Putin says Russia will achieve all aims militarily if Ukraine does not agree deal

"I have never ruled out the possibility of such a meeting. But is there any point? Let's see," Putin said on Wednesday.

1 day ago

Top stories

Xi projects military might in V-Day parade graced by key allies amid push to reset world order

A formation of twenty-six helicopters formed a numerical display of 80 to mark the 1945 victory as troops marched past displaying newly-acquired armaments and...

2 days ago

CHINA DAILY

Xi hails China’s contribution to human civilization in V-Day speech

Xi called on nations across the world to eliminate the root cause of war and prevent historical tragedies from recurring.

2 days ago

CHINA DAILY

Xi roots for consolidation of mutual trust in trilateral meet with China, Mongolia leaders

Xi made the remarks while chairing the seventh trilateral meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Mongolian President Ukhnaa Khurelsukh in Beijing.

2 days ago

CHINA DAILY

Shanghai sees surge in home transaction under new purchase policy

Industry experts said on Monday that the response highlights the effectiveness of the new policy and sets the stage for broader market stabilization.

3 days ago