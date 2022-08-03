Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Facebook's Meta reports earnings slip

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Activists launch online petition over Facebook’s noncompliance with hate speech guidelines

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 3 – The Kenya Human Rights Commission (KHRC) and its partners have launched an online petition to hold Facebook accountable for allowing the publication of hate speech content on its platform.

In their petition, the activists want the social media giant to take effective steps to reduce hate speech content on its platform ahead of next Tuesday’s General Election.

The petition follows concerns raised by the National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) that Facebook had failed to detect advertisements inciting violence ahead of the polls.

“There is an extensive list of ‘Break the Glass’ measures taken by Facebook during other electoral crises,” the Commission’s Senior Program Advisor for Transitional Justice Martin Mavenjina said.

Among the actions the activists want the Mark Zuckerberg-led body to take is to explain what it knows about hate and incitement on Kenyan Facebook, and make specific software changes to make hate and violence less viral.

“This list is not exhaustive – but it shows Facebook has previously taken specific steps to stop hate spreading on its platform. It should take similar steps now – and come clean with the people of Kenya about the size of the problem, and exactly what it is doing to stop it,” Mavenjina said.

Interior Cabinet Secretaries Fred Matiangi and his ICT counterpart Joe Mucheru during the weekend maintained that no social media platform or the internet will be shut down.

“The position of the government is very clear, we will respect the Constitution, respect all the rights of our people. We will not intrude or interfere with the freedoms of our people,” Matiangi said while in Kisii.

The peace-building agency had issued a seven-day ultimatum to the social media giant to clean up hate speech on its platform or risk suspension.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Commissioner Danvas Makori issued the ultimatum on behalf of the Commission but Matiangi termed his sentiments as “personal opinion and not official policy”.

Matiangi stressed that the Cabinet has never entertained the idea of infringing on the rights of Kenyans.

“That was his opinion which I can confirm that we are not going to take or listen to. We are a mature government and we will not shut down social media or the internet,” Matinagi said.

Mucheru on his part dismissed the NCIC position noting that “media, including social media, will continue to enjoy press freedom in Kenya”.

He reiterated that the government “is on record. We are NOT shutting down the Internet”.

The NCIC is an independent ethnic cohesion watchdog set up after the 2007-8 post-election violence that left more than 1,000 people dead.

It does not have the power to suspend Facebook but can make recommendations to the government’s Communications Authority.

NCIC’s recommendations followed a report by advocacy group Global Witness and UK-based legal activist firm Foxglove that said Facebook had accepted and broadcast at least 19 ads in both English and Swahili calling for rape, slaughter, and beheadings.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

2022 ELECTIONS

Kenya says social media won’t be blocked after warning to Facebook

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 1 – Kenya insisted Saturday that social media would not be blocked after a state watchdog warned Facebook it risked suspension if...

2 days ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Matiangi insists govt will not shut down Internet, Facebook

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 30 – Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi has maintained that the government will not shut down the internet before, during, and...

4 days ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

CS Mucheru says NCIC has no legal framework to suspend Facebook

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 30 – Information Communication and Technology (ICT) Cabinet Secretary Joe Mucheru has hit out at the National Cohesion and Integration Commission...

4 days ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

NCIC issues 7-day ultimatum to Facebook to comply with hate speech regulations or be suspended

NAIROBI, Kenya, July 29 – The National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) has issued a seven-day ultimatum notice to social media giant Facebook to...

5 days ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Respect IEBC and let it do its work, UWIANO peace crusaders urge stakeholders

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 26 – Peace crusaders in the country have urged stakeholders in the August polls to respect the Independent Electoral and Boundaries...

July 26, 2022

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Feeling unsafe or your peace is at risk ahead of Aug polls? Send text to 108 or 1547

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 5 – Kenyans who feel their peace is at risk ahead of the August 2022 polls have been encouraged to report...

July 5, 2022

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Meta moves to counter misinformation ahead of August Elections

Nairobi, Kenya, April 27 – Meta, Facebook’s parent company, is taking aggressive steps to counter the spread of misinformation on its services in Kenya,...

April 27, 2022

Kenya

Rights groups urge government to step up peace efforts in violence prone areas

Nairobi, Kenya, April 8 – Rights groups in the country have challenged the government to step up its peace efforts in conflict zones in...

April 8, 2022