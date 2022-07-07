President Kenyatta not to blame for high cost of living – Oguna

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Jul 7 – Government Spokesperson Cyrus Oguna has defended President Uhuru Kenyatta over the high cost of living currently being witnessed in the country.

Oguna pointed out that the Head of State is not to be blamed for the situation as he attributed it to the ongoing war between Russian and Ukraine.

“It is not fair to put this blame on one person, it is not the President. The war in Ukraine has made things difficult for nations across the globe,” he said adding that the situation was not unique to Kenya alone.

He regretted that the whole issue of inflation has been unnecessarily been politicized.

“They throw stones at the government to get praise because we are heading into an election in August,” he said.

He downplayed claims that the 2018 handshake between President Uhuru Kenyatta and former Prime Minister was to blame for the skyrocketing cost of living.

“The truth is that since the handshake there has been peace, development, the Big Four is taking shape, the expressway is there, affordable houses are there, hospitals have been built,” he said.

Oguna disclosed that the government released Sh5.5 billion to help farming activities in the country.

He noted that this will be by increasing palm tree production in western and coastal counties, promoting the establishment of local oil processing plants.

“The government is considering long-term solutions to ensure self-sufficiency in local production firms such as Sunflower and Simsim,” he added.

Oguna underscored that the government is committed towards cushioning Kenyans.

“”We are working to ensure the cost of living goes down by putting a waiver of import duty that applies to white non-GMO maize imported into the country on or before 6th August 2022,” he said.

According to official figures, Kenya’s inflation in April soared to a seven-month high mainly as a result of skyrocketing fuel and food prices with experts linking the surge to the February 24 Russia invasion to Ukraine.

The government in June suspended all taxes on maize imported into the country in a bid to boost food security.

Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Peter Munya said the abolishment of taxes levied on maize imports will ensure there is enough maize supply in the country lowering the cost of flour production.

“We have suspended all levies and charges on maize coming into the country from all border points. The move is aimed at averting the maize shortage crisis and ensuring cost of maize flour comes down, ” said Munya.