Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Members of the "444 Brigade" affiliated with Libya's Ministry of Defence man positions in the area of an overnight gunbattle in Tripoli's suburb of Ain Zara, on July 22, 2022 © AFP / Mahmud Turkia

Africa

Militia clashes in Libya capital kill 9

Updating an earlier toll, emergency services told Al-Ahrar television a child was among the nine dead and that 25 other people — including civilians — were wounded, several of them seriously.

Published

Tripoli, Jul 22 – At least nine people were killed overnight Thursday-Friday in heavy clashes between militias in the Libyan capital Tripoli, emergency services said.

Updating an earlier toll, emergency services told Al-Ahrar television a child was among the nine dead and that 25 other people — including civilians — were wounded, several of them seriously.

Tensions have been rising for months as two prime ministers vie for power in the North African country, raising fears of renewed conflict two years after a landmark truce ended a ruinous attempt by eastern military chief Khalifa Haftar to seize Tripoli by force.

The latest fighting started with a gunbattle late Thursday in Ain Zara, a densely populated neighbourhood of eastern Tripoli, between the Al-Radaa force and the Tripoli Revolutionaries Brigade, media reports said.

Members of “444 Brigade” take up positions after fighting between two militias nominally loyal to Abdulhamid Dbeibah’s Government of National Accord © AFP / Mahmud TURKIA

It later spread into other areas, trapping 60 students in university dormitories until they were rescued, Osama Ali of the ambulance service told Al-Ahrar, a news channel.

Hundreds of women attending wedding ceremonies in the Fornaj district were also trapped.

“We spent the night in the basement. Our children were terrified,” one resident, Mokhtar al-Mahmoudi, told AFP.

Both groups involved in the fighting are nominally loyal to Abdulhamid Dbeibah’s Government of National Accord, appointed last year as part of a United Nations-backed peace process to end more than a decade of violence in oil-rich Libya.

Dbeibah has refused to cede power to Fathi Bashagha, named in February as prime minister by a parliament based in Libya’s east after he made a pact with Haftar.

In mid-May Bashagha tried to take up office in the capital but sparked clashes between armed groups supporting him and those backing Dbeibah.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Tensions have been rising for months as two prime ministers vie for power in the North African country — here a 444 Brigade member mans his position © AFP / Mahmud TURKIA

In early July he told AFP that he still intended to enter Tripoli “in the coming days”.

Clashes on June 10, involving different militias than this time, left one person dead, a security source said.

But the latest fighting was the first in months to cause civilian casualties in the capital.

Images posted on social media showed dozens of vehicles abandoned, their doors open in the middle of the road, by drivers fleeing the violence.

The unrest forced flights by Libyan Airlines and another carrier, Alamia, to be diverted from Tripoli’s Mitiga airport to Misrata, around 200 kilometres (125 miles) east of the capital.

Libya has been gripped by insecurity since a NATO-backed uprising in 2011 toppled and killed dictator Moamer Kadhafi, leaving a power vacuum armed groups have been wrangling for years to fill.

In this article:, ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

World

Libya traditional jewellery hangs on by silver thread

Tripoli, Jul 9 – In Tripoli’s Old City, young Libyans weave delicate patterns with threads of silver and gold to create traditional filigree jewellery...

July 9, 2022

World

Double trouble: Fears of violence over Libya’s 2 PMs

Tripoli (AFP), Feb 11 – Libyans found themselves with two prime ministers on Friday, raising the spectre of renewed violence in a country where...

February 11, 2022

Africa

Libya media report shooting targeting PM’s car

Tripoli, Libya, Feb 10 – Libyan Prime Minister Abdelhamid Dbeibah’s car was targeted by gunfire overnight, local media reported, without specifying whether he had...

February 10, 2022

Africa

Libya prepares for polls as doubts grow

Tripoli, Libya, Dec 14 – Libya is to hold its first ever presidential elections late next week, but the lack of a final list...

December 14, 2021

Africa

Libya court reinstates Kadhafi’s son as presidential candidate: media

Tripoli, Libya, Dec 2 – A Libyan court on Thursday reinstated Seif al-Islam Kadhafi, son of slain dictator Moamer Kadhafi, as a candidate in...

December 2, 2021

Africa

Libya on bumpy road to uncertain elections

Tripoli, Libya, Dec 1 – Libya is less than a month from elections seen as crucial to ending its long-running civil war, but deep...

December 1, 2021

World

East Libya strongman Haftar says to run for president

Benghazi (Libya) (AFP), Nov 16 – The strongman in the east of war-scarred Libya, Khalifa Haftar, says he will run for president in a...

November 16, 2021

World

Libya’s Seif al-Islam Kadhafi: presidential hopeful, war crime suspect

TRIPOLI (AFP), Nov 14 – Seif al-Islam, the son of slain Libyan dictator Moamer Kadhafi who registered to run in December’s presidential poll, is...

November 14, 2021