Sarkozy defiant as he begins 5-year jail term

BEIJING, China, Oct 22 — Former French president Nicolas Sarkozy began a 5-year prison sentence on Tuesday after being convicted of conspiracy to fund his 2007 election campaign with money from the former leader of Libya, Muammar Gaddafi.

The 70-year-old Sarkozy, who represented the liberal-conservative Republicans party, had previously become the first former French head of state to wear an ankle monitor related to a previous conviction for corruption and influence peddling.

He now becomes the first ex-leader of the country to be jailed since Philippe Petain, leader of the Vichy regime under Nazi occupation, was incarcerated for treason in 1945.

Sarkozy, who insists the case against him was politically motivated, was accused of taking funding from Libya in exchange for helping the Gaddafi regime overcome its pariah status among Western countries.

Judge Nathalie Gavarino said he had let his associates contact Libyan officials to obtain funds, but the court decided there was insufficient evidence to prove he had actually been a beneficiary of the attempted illegal financing.

The judge justified the length of the sentence by saying details of the case were of “exceptional gravity” and “likely to undermine citizens’ trust”, but speaking after his sentencing, Sarkozy said “what happened today … is of extreme gravity in regard to the rule of law, and for the trust one can have in the justice system”.

“If they absolutely want me to sleep in jail, I will sleep in jail, but with my head held high,” he added.

In a statement posted on social media platform X shortly after he began his journey to La Sante prison, Sarkozy said: “As I prepare to step inside … my thoughts go out to the French people of all walks of life and opinions.

“I want to tell them with my unwavering strength that it’s not a former president of the Republic being locked up this morning, it’s an innocent man.”

He said he was not to be pitied because he had the support of his family and “countless” friends, but added that he felt “a deep sorrow for France, which finds itself humiliated by the expression of a vengeance that has taken hatred to an unprecedented level”.

An appeal, which could take up to two months to be heard, was launched as soon as he entered the prison, where he will be held in solitary confinement for his safety, with access to a security controlled telephone line. Previous inmates include the former leader of Panama Manuel Noriega, and Venezuelan terrorist Ilich Ramirez Sanchez, who was also known as Carlos the Jackal.

In an interview with newspaper Le Figaro, Sarkozy said one of the three books he was allowed to have in his first week was a copy of classic novel The Count of Monte Cristo by Alexandre Dumas, which is about an innocent man unjustly jailed, who escapes to take revenge. Sarkozy has also said he plans to write a book while in prison.

