Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top

Top stories

PHOTOS: Raila’s possible Deputy in the August election

IRENE MWANGI

Published

The seven leaders above were shortlisted by a panel of eminent persons selecting a suitable candidate to be Raila Odinga’s running mate under the Azimio presidential ticket.

They include Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka, Narc Kenya party leader Martha Karua and Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho.

Others are Murang’a Women Representative Sabina Chege, former Gatanga MP Peter Kenneth, KANU Chairman Senator Gideon Moi and former Kenyan Ambassador to Australia Stephen Tarus.

The selection panel chaired by former Cabinet Minister Noah Wekesa said it dropped 13 names because their applications were not backed by any of the Azimio coalition constituent parties.

In this article:, , , , , , ,
Advertisement

More on Capital News

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Kalonzo optimistic of deputising Raila after endorsements

NAIROBI, Kenya May 6 – Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka has welcomed the endorsements by Azimio La Umoja One Kenya affiliate parties who have recommended...

5 hours ago

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Confusion rocks KANU on Raila running mate nominee

NAIROBI, Kenya May 5 – Hours after Senator Gideon Moi endorsed Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka to be Raila Odinga’s running mate in the August...

1 day ago

Top stories

Ruto maintains lead at 39pc, Raila 32pc in new TIFA poll

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 5- A new survey by TIFA has placed Deputy President William Ruto ahead with 39 per cent popularity, followed by Raila...

1 day ago

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Kalonzo is a spoiler and selfish, he does not deserve DP post – Ledama

NAIROBI, Kenya May 5 – Wiper Party Leader Kalonzo Musyoka’s decision to bow out from the process of identifying Raila Odinga’s deputy in the...

1 day ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Sonko to launch Mombasa gubernatorial bid Saturday

NAIROBI, Kenya May 5 – Wiper Party will on Saturday unveil Mike Mbuvi Sonko as its Governor candidate of Mombasa County at the region’s...

1 day ago

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Ruto to Azimio: Don’t force leaders on Kenyans, they have a right to choose

NAIROBI, KENYA, MAY 4-  Deputy President William Ruto has warned the Azimio coalition against forcing leaders on Kenyans, arguing they have a right to...

1 day ago

Top stories

IEBC names Returning Officers for August 9 General Election

NAIROBI, Kenya May 4- The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has gazetted the names of all County and Constituency Returning Officers who will...

2 days ago

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Azimio parties given until Thursday to submit Raila running mate nominee

NAIROBI, Kenya May 3 – Parties in the Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Alliance have been given until Thursday to submit their nominees for...

2 days ago