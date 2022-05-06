PHOTOS: Raila’s possible Deputy in the August election

The seven leaders above were shortlisted by a panel of eminent persons selecting a suitable candidate to be Raila Odinga’s running mate under the Azimio presidential ticket.

They include Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka, Narc Kenya party leader Martha Karua and Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho.

Others are Murang’a Women Representative Sabina Chege, former Gatanga MP Peter Kenneth, KANU Chairman Senator Gideon Moi and former Kenyan Ambassador to Australia Stephen Tarus.

The selection panel chaired by former Cabinet Minister Noah Wekesa said it dropped 13 names because their applications were not backed by any of the Azimio coalition constituent parties.