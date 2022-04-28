We have enough fuel, CS Juma assures as she directs marketers to localise excess stock

Nairobi, Kenya, April 27-The government has assured of sufficient fuel stocks following concerns of a looming crisis as Kenyans prepare for the long weekend and holidays ahead.

Energy Cabinet Secretary Dr. Monica Juma, who is acting in the Petroleum docket, said there is enough stocks for both petrol and diesel.

“We wish to assure the country that as at 27th April, the local petroleum stock at Kenya Pipeline Company indicated a cover of 17 days for super petrol and 12 days for diesel,” Dr Juma said in a statement, in which she also assured that plans are in place to have fuel available on subsequent days.

Kenya faced a major fuel crisis two weeks ago, but it has since been resolved.

The CS said the ministry had established a spiking petroleum demand, particularly in Western Kenya.

“This demand is being driven by the preference of transit customers to fuel in Kenya owing to the price differential with neighbouring countries,” she said.

To address this, CS Juma said the ministry has directed that all pumpable petroleum stock within KPC system to adhere to the 60:40 local to transit ratio.

“Oil Marketing Companies with higher trasit stocks than the prescribed ratio to immediately localise excess stocks,” she directed.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Juma said Wednesday that the move has been informed by reports of concerns about a possible shortage of petroleum in some parts of the country.

She pointed out that the decision was reached following an emergency meeting with Oil Marketing Companies and representatives of Independent Petroleum dealers which sought to establish the causative factors and agree on a way forward.

To cater to this additional demand, Juma stated that the whole parcel of Super Petrol aboard MT Campo Square vessel (133.509 million litres) will be dedicated to the local market. The vessel is expected to berth on April 30.

She further said that the whole parcel of diesel aboard another vessel MT Elka Athina (104.748 million litres) expected to berth on May 12 will also be dedicated to the local market.

“A dedicated volume from the discharge of both MT Campo Square and MT Elka Athina to be set aside for the nonfranchised (independent) petroleum retail stations,” Juma said.

The Energy CS assured Kenyans that the country that at Wednesday the local petroleum stock at KPC indicated a cover of 17 days for Super Petrol (97,367,000 Liters) and 12 days for diesel (77,810,000 liters).

She went on to say that to ensure sufficient supply, KPC will continue its petroleum loading operations throughout the oncoming long weekend pointing out that they do not foresee a challenge or interrupted supply.

“The Ministry of Petroleum will continue its close surveillance of the supply chain to ensure the security of petroleum supply in the country. In this regard, we commend the position conveyed to the country by the Petroleum Outlets Association of Kenya (POAK) following today’s meeting and agreed way forward to avert any challenge,” she stated.

She reiterated that the government is committed to ensuring that independent dealers access petroleum products across the country in good time and at the right price.