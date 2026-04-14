Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

The legislator urged immediate fiscal intervention, including a reduction in Value Added Tax (VAT) on petroleum products and a review of fuel levies through a gazette notice, arguing that such measures would quickly translate into lower pump prices/FILE

FUEL PRICES

Why fuel prices must fall: Kiharu MP says govt has a 50pc chance to lower costs

Nyoro said Kenya cannot attribute rising fuel costs solely to external shocks, insisting that domestic policy choices — particularly taxes and levies — continue to account for a significant portion of pump prices.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 14 — Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro has demanded the reduction in fuel prices in the April-May princing cycle citing the urgent need to ease the cost of petroleum products to protect households and businesses from mounting economic pressure.

He spoke on Tuesday even as the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) prepared to announce new fuel prices, in a review closely watched by consumers amid geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and uncertainty in global supply chains.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Nyoro said Kenya cannot attribute rising fuel costs solely to external shocks, insisting that domestic policy choices — particularly taxes and levies — continue to account for a significant portion of pump prices.

“The government has been saying all the time since the 14th of last month, but now they are still consulting up to the last day about how to set fuel prices in Kenya,” he said. “That is truly disappointing and very insensitive.”

He maintained that while international developments, including tensions around key shipping routes such as the Strait of Hormuz, may influence global oil prices, Kenya still has policy tools to cushion consumers.

“Before they tell Kenyans anything about Iran or external shocks, the government must take responsibility that about 50 percent of fuel prices are made up of taxes and levies,” Nyoro said.

Fiscal intervention

The legislator urged immediate fiscal intervention, including a reduction in Value Added Tax (VAT) on petroleum products and a review of fuel levies through a gazette notice, arguing that such measures would quickly translate into lower pump prices.

“The minister in charge of transport must give a gazette notice immediately on lowering and reducing the fuel levy,” he said.

His comments come against a backdrop of heightened scrutiny in the energy sector following arrests and investigations into senior officials accused of manipulating petroleum stock data and facilitating irregular fuel procurement.

Among those implicated in the probe are former Petroleum Principal Secretary Mohamed Liban, former Kenya Pipeline Company Managing Director Joe Sang, and ex-EPRA Director General Daniel Kiptoo Bargoria, alongside other senior officials linked to petroleum logistics and supply management.

Procurement saga

Investigators allege that fuel stock data may have been falsified to create an artificial supply crisis, which was then used to justify an emergency fuel importation deal outside the Government-to-Government framework.

Authorities are also examining alleged pricing discrepancies between two March shipments, with one consignment reportedly costing significantly more per metric ton than a comparable G2G import.

The officials have since been released on police cash bail pending further investigations and expected arraignment, as anti-corruption agencies pursue charges including abuse of office, fraudulent acquisition of public property, and economic crimes under the Anti-Corruption and Economic Crimes Act.

President William Ruto has previously vowed to crack down on what he termed “energy sector cartels,” warning that those implicated in manipulation of the fuel supply chain would face accountability.

The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions has yet to confirm receipt of the case file from investigators, even as the matter continues to fuel public concern over transparency, pricing integrity, and accountability in the petroleum sector.

EPRA’s forthcoming price announcement is expected to reflect both global market volatility and domestic supply disruptions, with motorists and businesses bracing for potential adjustments that could further impact the cost of living.

In this article:, , , , , , , , , , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

Top stories

Gachagua Warns of Mass Action if Govt Raises Fuel Prices

Gachagua warned that Kenyans would take to the streets in protest should any upward review of petroleum prices be effected.

4 days ago

Top stories

Inside Government Plan to Source Suppliers for China Exports Ahead of May 1st

“I am told the demand from China is very big. In fact, the people who are to supply in that market, we have to...

5 days ago

Top stories

CS Wandayi Skips Parliamentary Probe On Fuel Supply Concerns

CS Wandayi irked members of the house committee when it was revealed that he had jetted to Dubai despite the ongoing crisis in the...

5 days ago

Top stories

Oil Firms on Notice as EPRA Flags Hoarding, Illegal Pricing

Acting Director General Joseph Oketch said preliminary investigations indicate that certain companies are restricting sales to non-franchised outlets, commonly referred to as independents, a...

6 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

ODM expresses ‘outrage’ over fuel saga, urging impartial graft fight

ODM Party Leader Senator Oburu Oginga applauded investigative authorities and President William Ruto for ensuring that inquiries proceed professionally, expeditiously, and transparently, free from...

April 7, 2026

NATIONAL NEWS

Police free energy officials fired over fuel imports as ODPP remains silent on charges

Police have released former top energy officials Mohamed Liban, Joe Sang, Daniel Kiptoo, Joseph Wafula, and Joel Mburu on Sh100,000 bail each. ODPP silent...

April 7, 2026

NATIONAL NEWS

Abdullahi, Kipkorir call for private sector arrests amid probe on off-spec fuel

Lawyer Ahmednassir Abdullahi acknowledged the President’s assurance, describing it as “very important,” but questioned why private actors have yet to face action.

April 6, 2026

NATIONAL NEWS

From exemptions to arrests: How off-spec fuel triggered corruption probe

The waivers, requested in late March by former Petroleum Principal Secretary Mohamed Liban, are now a central focus of investigations into an alleged scheme...

April 6, 2026