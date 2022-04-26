NARC fronts Ngilu’s name to Azimio as Raila’s running mate

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 26 – Kitui Governor and Narc Party Leader Charity Ngilu has thrown her hat into the race to deputize the Azimio presidential flag bearer Raila Odinga in the August elections.

Narc Secretary General Fidelis Nguuli on Monday submitted the name of Ngilu for vetting and consideration to the Azimio Advisory Board for the position that continues to attract interest.

“As a pioneering affiliate member of the said coalition it gives us pleasure to submit the name of our Party Leader Charity Ngilu for vetting, evaluation and consideration. As you are aware Ngilu has a long and successful political career stemming some 30 years,” Nguuli said.

The Azimio Advisory Board was formed following a council meeting of the party on April 21, 2022 which was chaired by President Uhuru Kenyatta.

The Board was mandated to come up with modalities in identifying on who will be the most suitable candidate to be Odinga’s running mate.

In their submission, the party noted that Ngilu has acquired vast experience in her political career spanning over 30 years adding that she has proved to be a loyalist to the former Prime Minister and his course.

“Ngilu was a founding participant in the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) that brought the handshake reforms negotiated between President Uhuru Kenyatta and Odinga to a referendum bill which would have greatly improved the lives of Kenyans”.

“After which became a founding member of Azimio La Umoja Coalition rallying her Ukambani base very early on to support the candidature of Prime Minister Raila Odinga. Since then she has toured the country selling Azimio to our people,’ Nguuli said.

Ngilu joins Wiper Party Leader Kalonzo Musyoka and Maendeleo Chap Chap Leader Alfred Mutua who have openly declared their interest to be Odinga’s running mate.

NARC Kenya Party Leader Martha Karua and Mombasa Governor Ali Hassan Joho arev also believed to be eyeing for the position even though they have not publicly declared their interest.

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has since extended the deadline for the submission of presidential aspirants’ names together with those of their running mates to May 16, 2022.