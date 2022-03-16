IEBC to summon MP Moses Kuria over vote rigging claims

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 16-The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) says it will summon Gatundu South Member of Parliament Moses Kuria, over his claims that the 2017 election was rigged, in favor of President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Commission’s Chairperson Wafula Chebukati said Kuria will be required to shed light on his allegations but remained adamant that the elections were free, fair and credible.

“The commission will proceed and take action on Moses Kuria in terms of law, our team will investigate and if the wording he said is confirmed and found to be offensive then we shall proceed to summon him. We have an investigation team that will deal with that as soon as possible,” Chebukati said.

Kuria made the claims on Tuesday during the United Democratic Alliance’s (UDA) National Delegates Convention (NDC) at the Kasarani where Deputy President William Ruto was endorsed to run for president in the August 9 polls.

“There are those saying Mt Kenya region votes will be divided. Honorable Waiguru, Rigathi, Wamatangi, Ichung’wa, Muthomi Njuki, Alice Wahome, Faith Gitau we are the ones who made Uhuru win the election and we are the ones who stole for him,” Kuria said.

“All the brains that put President Uhuru Kenyatta on that position is here, whatever is in Azimio is just the body.”

Similar remarks were made last month by Murang’s Woman Representative Sabina Chege who was is also under investigation by the commission.

On Wednesday, NARC Kenya Party Leader Martha Karua challenged IEBC to urgently hold a meeting with stakeholders amid sustained allegations on vote-rigging ahead of the August elections.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Karua tweeted that the meeting would be crucial as it will give the participants an opportunity “to discuss and commit to working towards free and fair elections”.

Vote rigging claims in previous and in the 2022 polls continue to provide fodder in the ongoing political discourse in the country with top leading coalitions in the trading accusations on the subject.

The Kenya Kwanza Alliance headed by Deputy President William Ruto has been in the forefront claiming that the State is orchestrating a plot to rig the August election in favor of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga who enjoys the backing of President Uhuru Kenyatta.

The Azimio La Umoja Odinga-led movement has however, denied the claims, instead accusing Ruto and his allies of preparing their supporters mentally to dispute the outcome of the polls.

Muranga Woman Representative Sabina Chege was the first to spark the vote rigging allegations after she claimed that the ruling Jubilee Party rigged votes, and nothing would stop the government from doing so again in the August polls.

The Wafula Chebukati-led commission has since grilled her even as she moved to court to challenge the commission’s mandate in the case.

The court was on Wednesday scheduled to give a ruling on the matter.