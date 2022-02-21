Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Scene of Crime tape. /CFM

crime

Robbery with violence suspect gunned down in Nairobi

BRUHAN MAKONG

Published

Nairobi, Kenya, Feb 21 – A robbery with violence suspect was gunned down Saturday night in Nairobi’s Kawangware, during an operation to crack down on criminal gangs in the city.

The suspect, who was part of a gang that was robbing pedestrians of their valuables, had just accosted a man who was headed home at around 9 pm before he encountered officers who were nearby, according to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI).

“It is the man’s screams of despair that attracted the cops who were on patrol along Kabiru road. As the officers rushed to the aid of the victim, the thugs opened fire prompting them to dash down for their safety, as they took position to respond,” the DCI said.

The agency stated that a gunfight ensued between the police and the thugs which led to the death of one of the thugs while his accomplices escaped with gunshot wounds.

A firearm loaded with three rounds of 9mm caliber was recovered from the fallen thug.

The agency said that a manhunt for the two other suspects is currently ongoing.

In this article:, , , ,
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Kenya

Court allows KRA to verify 82 containers allegedly loaded with imported black tea

Nairobi, Kenya, Feb 5- A Mombasa court has allowed the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) 100 percent inspection of 82 suspicious containers allegedly loaded with...

February 5, 2022

County News

Alarm as Makueni registers 5 defilement cases

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 4 —  Authorities have raised an alarm following the increased incidences of defilement in Makueni county in recent weeks. At least...

February 4, 2022

Kenya

Two suspects impersonating EACC officials arrested in Nairobi

Nairobi, Kenya, Feb 4 – Police have arrested two suspects masquerading as officials of the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) in Nairobi. According to...

February 4, 2022

County News

Man handed 15-year jail term for defiling his wife’s friend

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 3 — A court in Eldama Ravine has sentenced a man to 15 years imprisonment for defilement. The Office of the...

February 3, 2022

County News

Makindu man faces defilement charge for waylaying girl aged 13

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 2 — A man who attempted to defile a 13-year-old girl as she headed to school was arraigned at the Makindu...

February 2, 2022

Kenya

PHOTOS: DCI unveils communication team behind daily updates

NAROBI, Kenya, Feb 1 – The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has unveiled its communications team which is behind the daily updates on social...

February 1, 2022

crime

Mombasa club Patron loses Sh596,000 after being stupefied

Nairobi, Kenya, Jan 31 – A man has lost approximately Sh596,000 after he was drugged by a woman, he met at a high-end club...

January 31, 2022

Kenya

Man kills brother after tussle over Sh10 debt

  NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 28 – Police have arrested a man in Kaminon village, Nandi County who slashed his brother to death over a...

January 28, 2022