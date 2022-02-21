Robbery with violence suspect gunned down in Nairobi

Nairobi, Kenya, Feb 21 – A robbery with violence suspect was gunned down Saturday night in Nairobi’s Kawangware, during an operation to crack down on criminal gangs in the city.

The suspect, who was part of a gang that was robbing pedestrians of their valuables, had just accosted a man who was headed home at around 9 pm before he encountered officers who were nearby, according to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI).

“It is the man’s screams of despair that attracted the cops who were on patrol along Kabiru road. As the officers rushed to the aid of the victim, the thugs opened fire prompting them to dash down for their safety, as they took position to respond,” the DCI said.

The agency stated that a gunfight ensued between the police and the thugs which led to the death of one of the thugs while his accomplices escaped with gunshot wounds.

A firearm loaded with three rounds of 9mm caliber was recovered from the fallen thug.

The agency said that a manhunt for the two other suspects is currently ongoing.