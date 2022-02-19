Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Officials said the cause of the fire remained unknown

World

Rescue efforts continue for 12 missing in Greece ferry fire

Published

Corfu, Greece, Feb 19 – Rescuers picked up the search for 12 missing people at the break of dawn Saturday after an Italian-flagged ferry caught fire on the Ionian Sea the previous day.

Overnight, patrol ships combed the area off Corfu island hoping to locate survivors, the Greek coastguard told AFP.

Rescuers brought 278 passengers to Corfu after the blaze on the Euroferry Olympia broke out en route from Greece to Italy.

Officials have said the cause of the fire remains unknown.

According to the coastguard, all of the still-missing people are truck drivers, nine from Bulgaria and three from Greece.

Truckers who were rescued from the vessel told Greece’s public broadcaster on Saturday that some drivers preferred to sleep in their vehicles because the ship cabins were overcrowded.

Grimaldi Lines, the owner of the vessel, said late last night the fire “is currently under control” but Greek Coast-Guard Saturday morning didn’t confirm.

According to the company, the ferry was officially carrying 239 passengers and 51 crew, as well as 153 trucks and trailers and 32 passenger vehicles.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

But raising concern for how many potential unofficial passengers could still be missing, the coastgaurd said two of the rescued people were not included on the manifest.

Both were Afghans, the coastguard told AFP.

The Bulgarian foreign ministry said 127 of its nationals were on the passenger list, including 37 truck drivers.

Another 24 were from Turkey, the country’s NTV station said, while broadcaster ERT said there were 21 Greeks onboard.

Among the rescued, 10 were taken to hospital with breathing difficulties and minor injuries, ERT said.

More than 270 people have been rescued and taken to the island of Corfu following a blaze on the Euroferry Olympia © Eurokinissi/AFP / Stamatis KATAPODIS

A specialised Greek rescue team that boarded the burning vessel ceased its efforts Friday evening because of the high heat on the ship, the dense smoke and the darkness, according to Athens News Agency.

The 27-year-old ship’s latest safety check was at Igoumenitsa on February 16, the company said.

There is heavy maritime traffic between the western Greek ports of Igoumenitsa and Patras and the Italian ports of Brindisi and Ancona.

The last shipboard fire in the Adriatic occurred in December 2014 on the Italian ferry Norman Atlantic. Thirteen people died in that blaze.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:, , , ,
Advertisement

More on Capital News

World

Greece, Turkey reel from political fallout of snowstorm

Istanbul, Turkey,  Jan 26 – Turkey’s main airport stirred back to life on Wednesday and Greece’s under-fire prime minister issued a formal apology as...

January 26, 2022

World

Istanbul permits first flight after snow pummels Mediterranean

Istanbul (AFP), Jan 25 – Europe’s busiest airport in Istanbul welcomed its first flight in 24 hours on Tuesday and Greece declared a public...

January 25, 2022

World

Turks hunt for vanishing drugs in currency crisis

Ankara, Turkey, Dec 19 – Fatih Yuksel is one of thousands of Turks rushing from one pharmacy to another in search of imported drugs...

December 19, 2021

World

Pope concludes Greece visit focused on the plight of migrants

Athens (AFP), Dec 6 – Pope Francis thanked Greece for its “gracious hospitality” as he left Monday following a landmark three-day visit marked by...

December 6, 2021

World

Francis in Athens for first papal visit in two decades

Athens (AFP), Dec 4 – Pope Francis began a landmark trip to Greece on Saturday with the first visit to Athens by a pontiff...

December 4, 2021

World

Greece, Germany turn page as Merkel pays final visit

Athens, Greece, Oct 29 – Greece and Germany will bring down the curtain on a frequently difficult chapter in relations when Angela Merkel embarks...

October 29, 2021

World

Turkey’s Erdogan orders expulsion of 10 ambassadors

Ankara (AFP), Oct 24 – Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Saturday told his foreign minister to expel the ambassadors of 10 countries, including...

October 24, 2021

World

Turkey’s Islamic defence consultancy takes on West

Istanbul (AFP), Oct 22 – Turkish businessman Melih Tanriverdi seethes at the suggestion that his private defence consultancy has become Ankara’s secret weapon in...

October 22, 2021