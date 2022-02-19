Mark Kadima installed Bungoma Catholic Diocese Bishop

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 19 — Reverend Mark Kadima has assumed office as the Bishop of Bungoma Catholic Diocese following his appointment by Pope Francis in December, 2021.
Kadima replaces Reverend Norman King’oo who was moved to Machakos as Bishop in June 2018.
Kakamega Diocese Bishop Joseph Obanyi held down the fort following King’oo’s transfer.
Kadima’s ordination on Saturday was presided over by Archbishop Hubertus van Megen, the Apostolic Nuncio to Kenya.
Kadima’s appointment was announced on December 14, 2021, through a publication in the L’Osservatore Romano, the daily newspaper of Vatican City.
Prior to his appointment as Bungoma Bishop, Kadima served in the Vatican’s diplomatic service and once deployed to South Sudan as the pioneer Apostolic Nuncio.
He was born on April 30, 1964 in Kholera, Matungu Sub-County in Kakamega County, and was ordained a priest for the Catholic Diocese of Kakamega on October 2, 1993.