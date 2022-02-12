Connect with us

Mary Mwadime is the Chairperson of the KEMSA Board.

Kenya

KEMSA Board assures reforms progressing well

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 12 – The Kenya Medical Supplies Authority (KEMSA) has assured that reforms are progressing well to guarantee the supply of essential medicines as part of the Universal Health Coverage (UHC) rollout.

In a statement, Chairperson Mary Mwadime stated that the authority has been undertaking a transformation programme to fine-tune the organisation to current market demands.

“This process kicked off late last year, and all staff members were requested to work from home. As part of this process, the Board has progressed to the next level in this transformation journey and achieved specific milestones,” she said.

She went on to further state that the “transformation and reforms at KEMSA are an essential government agenda.”

Working towards the achievement of UHC, last year, Mwadime stated that KEMSA procured Health Products and Technologies (HPTs) worth Sh35.84 billion, with about 11,500 health facilities managing to draw down 97 percent of the commodities.

“Transformation in the Health Sector will guarantee better health outcomes for the citizenry and is undoubtedly a matter of life and death,” she stated.

She indicated that the board remains cognizant and continues to respect the legal processes currently underway.

“The Board does not intend to pre-empt the outcomes and has actively defended its position in court as necessary. Nonetheless, the smooth running of KEMSA, as a critical infrastructure and medical supply chain agency, remains an essential priority for the Government,” she said.

She stated that the Authority has put in place strategic measures to contribute to UHC realisation as a strategic delivery partner significantly.

“KEMSA is a crucial pillar on this UHC journey, and the Board undertakes to ensure efficient service delivery as required.”

