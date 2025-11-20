Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

NATIONAL NEWS

Ruto promises Sh800,000 cancer package under SHA from December 1

President William Ruto has announced an increase of the cancer treatment benefits package from Sh550,000 to Sh800,000 under the Social Health Authority, effective December 1, as part of UHC reforms.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 21 — Cancer patients will from December 1 access an expanded treatment package of up to Sh800,000, a significant increase from the current Sh550,000, President William Ruto announced on Thursday during his State of the Nation Address.

Ruto said the enhanced benefit under the Social Health Authority (SHA) is aimed at cushioning Kenyans from the high cost of cancer diagnosis and long-term treatment — expenses that have pushed many families into financial strain.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“In the same spirit, the government is strengthening financial protection for Kenyans under cancer treatment. The Social Health Authority will enhance the cancer benefits package from Sh550,000 to Sh800,000 effective December 1,” the President said.

“This ensures patients can access quality, uninterrupted treatment without facing financial hardship.”

Ruto emphasized that the revised package is part of his administration’s Universal Health Coverage (UHC) reforms, noting that the government is already paying health insurance premiums for 2.3 million vulnerable Kenyans, including orphans, widows, the elderly, and those without income.

“When I promised that those unable to pay would be supported by government, the cynics scoffed as usual. Today, we are paying premiums for 2.3 million vulnerable Kenyans because healthcare is not a privilege,” he said.

Health sector reforms

The President also outlined ongoing health-sector reforms, including KEMSA overhaul raising essential medicines availability from 48 per cent to 68 per cent, with targets of 90 per cent by December and full availability by March next year.

He also cited replacement of the controversial MES model with a new fee-for-service equipment model, where private providers install and maintain medical equipment while hospitals pay only for what they use.

“This is more than healthcare reform. It is a long-deferred promise finally taking shape — a Kenya where every citizen can face tomorrow with confidence,” Ruto said.

Beyond health, the President also touched on government interventions in education, housing, and economic recovery. He dismissed critics as “high priests of eternal pessimism,” insisting that international financial institutions were affirming Kenya’s strengthening economic outlook.

“We must cast off the prevailing mindset of being content with the average. We must reach for nothing less than excellence and greatness,” he said.

Ruto was accompanied to Parliament by First Lady Rachel Ruto; Deputy President Kithure Kindiki, CDF Charles Kahariri and Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi.

Chief Justice Martha Koome also attended the session together with Deputy Chief Justice Philomena Mwilu and senior judges.

Other guests included former Speakers Francis ole Kaparo, Kenneth Marende, and Ken Lusaka; Cabinet Secretaries; parliamentary leaders and county governors led by CoG Chair Ahmed Abdullahi.

In this article:, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

DIPLOMACY

Malaysia’s Prime Minister Anwar to visit Kenya to boost diplomacy and trade

President William Ruto said Anwar's visit is expected to culminate in bilateral talks, followed by MoU exchanges focusing on trade, investment, technology exchange, and...

4 minutes ago

World

Ruto rejects aid-driven development model, insists Kenya will grow through its own revenues

Kenya’s public debt has surpassed Sh11 trillion, with a significant portion accumulated over the last 15 years. Major infrastructure projects — including the Standard...

14 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

LIVE: President Ruto delivers State of the National Address in Parliament

Follow live updates as President William Ruto delivers the 2025 State of the Nation Address in Parliament, outlining Kenya’s economic, social and governance priorities.

1 hour ago

NATIONAL NEWS

‘Walk inside a National Park’: Itumbi promises 3D Jamhuri experience

Itumbi said the 2025 Jamhuri Day will feature a national travel bucket list campaign, virtual reality experiences, and a week-long showcase on tourism, wildlife,...

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

PHOTOS: President Ruto reviews State of the Nation Address ahead of arrival in Parliament

The President is expected to address the economy, taxation, governance, and national priorities.

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Ruto to unveil major tourism policy shift in 3 weeks

The policy announcements will build on the ongoing Magical Kenya rebranding process, inaugurated in September.

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Maraga warns Ruto’s labour migration depleting country of talent, vows to do better

Former CJ David Maraga warns Kenya risks repeating Africa’s historical brain drain by sending youth abroad for work, while President Ruto highlights benefits of...

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Senate leader warns Ruto against new tax plans in State of the Nation Address

Senate Deputy Minority Leader Enoch Wambua calls on President Ruto to refrain from new taxes, address public frustration, and improve fiscal discipline ahead of...

4 hours ago