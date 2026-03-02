Duale, Ghana Health Minister, Exchange Lessons on UHC, Primary Healthcare Reforms

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 2– Health Cabinet Secretary, Aden Duale, on Monday hosted a high-level bilateral meeting with Ghana’s Minister for Health, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, focusing on primary healthcare reforms and the implementation of Universal Health Coverage (UHC).

The Ministry of Health said the engagement is part of ongoing efforts to strengthen South–South cooperation and aligns with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal 17 on global partnerships for sustainable development.

During the meeting, CS Duale highlighted Kenya’s health sector reforms, which continue to position the country as a regional leader in advancing UHC through digital health transformation, enhanced community-based care, and sustainable health financing aligned with the Government’s Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda (BETA).

“He further noted that reforms at the Kenya Medical Supplies Authority (KEMSA) are improving efficiency in procurement and last-mile distribution of essential health commodities,” MoH said.

A key feature of Kenya’s reforms is the nationwide deployment of over 107,000 Community Health Promoters (CHPs), supported by digitized community health tracking systems that improve service delivery, transparency, and accountability at the household level.

The MoH revealed that the Social Health Authority (SHA) has enrolled 29.7 million Kenyans, collecting Sh 142.78 billion in contributions and disbursing Sh 105 billion to healthcare providers.

These efforts are strengthening financial protection and ensuring provider sustainability, with digitization remaining central to Kenya’s UHC agenda.

The Digital Health Agency (DHA), established under the Digital Health Act, is ensuring interoperability, robust governance, and national oversight of digital health systems.

To date, MoH said, 10,277 health facilities have been onboarded, enhancing real-time accountability and supporting action against unqualified practitioners.

“Through the National Equipment Services Programme (NESP), the Government is also decentralizing specialized services, with 120 county facilities equipped to expand access to quality care and reduce avoidable referrals,” MoH said.

The bilateral meeting also marked the launch of a long-term Kenya–Ghana collaboration framework, with plans for cooperation in telemedicine, joint research, workforce exchange, pharmaceutical manufacturing, digital health innovation, and emergency preparedness.

Principal Secretaries Dr. Ouma Oluga (Medical Services) and Ms. Mary Muthoni (Public Health and Professional Standards), Director-General for Health Dr. Patrick Amoth, WHO Country Representative Dr. Neema Kimambo, and other senior Ministry officials attended the meeting.