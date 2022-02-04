Court extends orders suspending requirement for Civil Servants to resign by Feb 9

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 4 – The Employment and Labour Relations Court has extended orders suspending a directive by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) requiring all civil servants seeking elective seats in the August elections to resign by February 9.
Justice Monica Mbaru has extended the orders until February 10 when she will deliver a ruling on whether to enjoin the Public Service Commission (PSC) and the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) in the case lodged by Julius Wainaina Kariuki seeking to stop IEBC from disqualifying public servants eyeing political seats.
The petitioner had sued IEBC and the Attorney General claiming that the electoral body can not disqualify public servants seeking public office on grounds that they did not resign six months prior to the August polls.
A number of public servants have already tendered their resignations as they seek to vie for the various elective posts.