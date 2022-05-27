Connect with us

MILIMANI LAW COURTS /FILE

Kenya

Labour Court dismisses appointment of 3 KEMSA Board Members

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 27 – The Employment and Labour Relations Court has dismissed the appointment of three Kenya Medical Supplies Authority (KEMSA) board members while citing a lack of public participation.

Justice Maureen Onyango further disallowed an application that was challenging KEMSA’s decision to render redundant or terminate services of its over 900 employees.

The Application was argued by City lawyer Henry Kurauka.

In the application, the Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Union (KMPDU) argued that KEMSA had threatened to undertake mass sacking of its staff and purported to enlist new staff from Kenya Defense Forces and National Youth Service contrary to the provisions of the constitution.

However, the court said it was not demonstrated by way of evidence that there were officers from the military or the NYS working at KEMSA.

