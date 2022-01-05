MultiChoice Kenya unveils exciting upgrade campaign in 2022!

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 5 – MultiChoice Kenya has unveiled the 2022 Step-Up promotion whereby DStv and GOtv customers will get upgraded to a second higher package upon payment for a package higher than their last active subscription.

Once payment is made, customers may be upgraded to the next higher package within 48 hours. This promotion is valid for all active, disconnected and new DStv and GOtv customers.

Speaking during the event, MultiChoice Kenya Head of Marketing Celeste Muli revealed that the Step-Up promotion is a limited offer to give customers a new viewing experience and access to great entertainment at great value.

“What is a new year without a wonderful opportunity to save with rewards? This is our way of thanking our valued DStv and GOtv customers for their continuous support, and we want to reassure them of our commitment to deliver the best video entertainment experience,” said Celeste adding, “Multichoice aims to give the best entertainment to our customers at all times and exposing them to the great content that is currently available on higher packages for less is one way of giving them a little something to get excited about this January.”

How the DStv Step offer will work?

This promotion gives eligible active, disconnected and new DStv customers the opportunity to pay for the next higher package above their normal package and view the second higher package for a limited time only. The upgrade is dependent on the package which the customer was on as at 30 December 2021 or the join date after 30 December 2021.

Below are the 3 DStv upgrade scenarios:

If a customer is currently on DStv Access package but pays for a DStv Family subscription worth Sh1,500, that customer will be upgraded to DStv Compact package at no additional cost for a limited period of 30 days.

If a customer is currently on DStv Family package but pays for a DStv Compact subscription worth Sh2,800, that customer will be upgraded to DStv Compact package at no additional cost for a limited period of 30 days.

If a customer is currently on DStv Compact package but pays for a DStv Compact Plus subscription worth Sh5,100, that customer will be upgraded to DStv Premium package at no additional cost for a limited period of 30 days.

How the GOtv Step offer will work?

Active GOtv customers on the Lite, Value and Plus bouquets can take advantage of this offer to sample entertainment available on higher packages by upgrading their subscription. New customers and those who are currently disconnected can simply connect or reconnect during the offer period to benefit. All customers currently on the GOtv Lite bouquets who upgrade to GOtv Value will get stepped up to GOtv Plus. While GOtv Value customers who upgrade to GOtv Plus will automatically get stepped up to GOtv Max and GOtv Plus customers who upgrade to GOtv Max will enjoy the brand new GOtv Supa package at no additional cost.

Below are the 3 GOtv upgrade scenarios:

If a customer is currently on GOtv Lite package but pays for a GOtv Value subscription worth Sh550, that customer will be upgraded to GOtv Plus package at no additional cost for a limited period of 30 days.

If a customer is currently on GOtv Value package but pays for a GOtv Plus subscription worth Sh870, that customer will be upgraded to GOtv Max package at no additional cost for a limited period of 30 days.

If a customer is currently on GOtv Plus package but pays for a GOtv Max subscription worth Sh1,150, that customer will be upgraded to GOtv Supa package at no additional cost for a limited period of 30 days.

The MultiChoice Kenya Upgrade campaign will run from tomorrow 05 January 2022 up to 31 March 2022 whereby customers will be able to enjoy the benefits of “Stepping up” their viewing entertainment.

Upgrade and enjoy much more than you bargained for with either Dstv or GOtv this January 2022 to enjoy world-class video entertainment as well as value-for money this January.