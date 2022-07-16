Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Jamii Towers in Upperhill, Nairobi/FILE

Top stories

MultiChoice files contempt proceedings against Jamii Telecom over sports pirating

Despite being granted 72 business hours, up from an initial 48 business hours, to comply with the take down notices, Jamii Telecom Limited was yet to comply with the court orders on Friday.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 16 — MultiChoice Kenya has filed contempt of court proceedings against Jamii Telecom Limited accusing the internet service provider of defying High Court orders to block 141 sports pirating websites.

Despite being granted 72 business hours, up from an initial 48 business hours, to comply with the take down notices, Jamii Telecom Limited was yet to comply with the court orders on Friday.

The internet provider filed an appeal at the Court of Appeal seeking a stay against the orders of the High Court but failed in its attempt to have the matter certified as urgent.

Justice Wilfrida Okwany made a finding that MultiChoice Kenya had lawfully issued valid takedown notices to two ISPs, the other being Safaricom which has expressed commitment to comply.

In a decision delivered on June 23, she further found that the two organizations had not given any lawful excuse for their failure to comply with the takedown notices.

The High Court of Kenya confirmed a permanent injunction compelling internet service providers (ISPs) to block sports pirate websites infringing on copyrighted material.

MultiChoice Kenya Managing Director Nancy Matimu expressed her disappointment at the leading telco’s failure to comply with the court order.

“The Kenyan law has sent a clear message that we respect the right of content creators to earn a living from their work,” said Nancy.

The Kenya Copyright Board (KECOBO) and the Communications Authority of Kenya (CA) were enjoined interested parties in the suit whose verdict was welcomed by representatives of civil-society copyright bodies, which work to fight content piracy and protect intellectual property.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“We have been fighting for years to ensure that there are legal copyright protections, and that those protections are enforced.

“The court has reaffirmed the stance of the law that copyright must be protected,” added Nancy.

MultiChoice and Safaricom are currently in talks and are working together towards compliance of the court order.

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

2022 ELECTIONS

EU observer mission to deploy media monitors, Technology Analyst during polls

The Mission told news reporters at a media briefing in Westlands the team will include a Technology Analyst who will assess the electoral commission's...

32 mins ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Cybercrime: Man with 93 phones arrested as police storm Embakasi-based ‘command-post’

Brian Mutua Muema within Pipeline area in possession of an assortment of 93 mobile phones which are suspected to have been stolen.

2 hours ago

2022 ELECTIONS

EU Election Observation Mission to deploy 180 monitors in 39 counties

The Observer Mission will include a Technology Analyst who will assess the electoral commission's technology, specifically the Kenya Integrated Election Management System, and media...

3 hours ago

2022 ELECTIONS

UDA Presidential Campaign says Ruto, Gachagua to make own choices on debates

Mohamed, who was flanked by the campaign's Director General, Josphat Nanok, cited a media survey released by the Media Council of Kenya in June...

3 hours ago

DIPLOMACY

Kenya, Somalia set for JCC talks in Mogadishu after border reopening

As part of the roadmap to revive cooperation, President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Somalian counterpart Hassan Sheikh Mohamud agreed on the resumption of Kenya...

5 hours ago

2022 ELECTIONS

Is it the end of the road for Sonko?

Questions however still linger on whether provisions under Article 75 are applicable to Governors who are impeached under Article 181 which outlines four grounds...

20 hours ago

Kenya

Fight against Gender Based Violence gets boost as Govt rolls out monitoring framework

Nairobi, Kenya, Jul 15 – The fight against Sexual and Gender Based Violence (GBV) in the country has received a significant boost following the...

21 hours ago

Kenya

DPP wants lawyer Nyakundi charged with son’s murder after new evidence unearthed

Nairobi, Kenya, Jul 15 – The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Noordin Haji now wants lawyer Assa Nyakundi charged with the 2019 murder of his son...

21 hours ago