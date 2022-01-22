All set for Mudavadi’s ‘earthquake’ at the Bomas of Kenya

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 22 – It is all systems go for the Amani National Congress (ANC) National Delegates Congress (NDC) at the Bomas of Kenya that according to party leader Musalia Mudavadi will cause an ‘earthquake’ of a disproportionate magnitude.

During the meeting, the party is expected to announce the way forward and formally announce Mudavadi as its presidential flagbearer in the August general elections.

On Saturday, the party’s leadership led by Mudavadi toured the auditorium to ensure that all was set for the political event.

Secretary General Simon Kamau told Kenyans to await a convention that will be like no other in the political scene.

“Tomorrow we are expecting earthquake at Bomas of Kenya. It’s going to be the mother of all campaigns and all National Delegates Congress we have had in the country,” he said.

Kamau further insisted that the political outfit will not be cowed when engaging other like-minded parties while forming coalitions ahead of the August 9 polls.

Deputy President William Ruto has continued to pile pressure on Mudavadi to join UDA and support his presidential bid.

Ruto stated that he stood a better chance to clinch the presidency compared to the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader, Raila Odinga, as he wooed Mudavadi.

“Our party leader Musalia Mudavadi and the entire ANC has come to a decision that let nobody choose friends for us and if you have a problem with anybody don’t assume we have a problem with them,” ANC SG Kamau however replied.

Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala on his part said that they have no invited any of their competitors saying the 2022 political battle require preparation with wisdom.

“It should be clear that we have no invited any of our competitors. This NDC is for ANC party and her friends. We can’t call our opponents into our strategy meeting,” said Malala.

The Kakamega Senator stated that Mudavadi will officially start crisscrossing different parts of the country once the NDC endorses him as the presidential flagbearer maintaining that the 2022 political duel is not a two-horse race.

“We are going to demystify that the two-horse race narrative is a false narrative that cannot sell to Kenyans. Kenyans want hope and their economy to be revived,” Malala said.

The ANC has invited 6000 delegates to attend the event, but they expect more than 20,000 guests.

The party is also expected to launch its manifesto anchored on “uchumi bora,ugatuzi bora,uhusiano bora, uongozi bora” and “pesa mfukoni” for every citizen.