Georgia holds vote after ex-president Saakashvili’s arrest

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Tbilisi, Georgia, Oct 2 – Georgians voted in municipal elections Saturday, a day after the dramatic arrest of ex-president Mikheil Saakashvili, who called from custody for the country’s peaceful transition to a genuine democracy”.

The detention on Friday of Georgia’s foremost opposition figure upon his return from exile raised the stakes in the polls seen as a key test for the increasingly unpopular Georgian Dream ruling party.

In comments to AFP through a representative, who visited him in prison on Saturday, Saakashvili said “Georgia needs a peaceful transition towards a genuine democracy where political opponents are not locked up on falsified charges or forced into exile.”

“I am not seeking any political office, I am just determined to fight to the end against the oligarchic rule which kills Georgian democracy,” he said.

He was referring to the former prime minister Bidzina Ivanishvili, a powerful oligarch and ruling party founder who is widely believed to be calling the shots in Georgia despite holding no political office.

Founder of Georgia’s main opposition party, the United National Movement (UNM) and president between 2003-2013, Saakashvili, 53, said Friday he had secretly returned from Ukraine, where he heads a Ukrainian government agency steering reforms.

The flamboyant pro-Western reformer, who in 2003 led the peaceful “Rose Revolution” that ousted Communist-era elites, was detained shortly afterwards over a 2018 conviction in absentia on abuse of office charges.

He has denied any wrongdoing, denounced his sentence of six years in jail as politically motivated, and following his arrest went on hunger strike, Georgia’s rights ombudsperson said.

His jailing will almost certainly spark upheaval in the small ex-Soviet nation which has been plagued for years by political instability.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“I want to ask you all to go to the elections so that not a single vote is lost,” Saakashvili wrote on Twitter Saturday, posting a picture of a letter to supporters from prison.

“My freedom and, more importantly, the freedom of Georgia depends entirely on your actions and fighting ability.”

– ‘They must go’ –

Chairman of Saakashvili’s UNM party, Nika Melia, said Saturday the opposition was “winning decisively in the elections, according to the preliminary data from polling stations.”

He called for high voter turnout and accused the government of “voter intimidation and vote buying.”

“Georgians must be mobilised so that Georgian Dream can’t manipulate election results,” he told a news conference.

Turnout stood at 41 percent by 5pm (1300 GMT), the central election commission said.

Standing in a long queue of voters outside a polling station in central Tbilisi, a 39-year-old math teacher, Maya Savaneli, said she “will be voting for chasing Georgian Dream from power.”

“I hope Georgian Dream doesn’t take much votes today and will be forced to call snap polls.”

Another voter, 27-year-old painter Luka Samushia, said: “It will be difficult for the government to falsify vote results if the turnout is high.”

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“They must go, they can’t jail Saakashvili and remain in power,” he added.

The municipal elections are being watched inside and outside Georgia for signs of the ruling party backsliding on democracy.

Saakashvili — who commands a fiercely loyal following — called in one video Friday for his supporters to gather on the main thoroughfare in the capital Tbilisi on Sunday to “defend election results.”

– ‘Referendum against oligarch’ –

Critics have accused Georgian Dream — in power since 2012 — of using criminal prosecutions to punish political opponents and journalists. Interpol turned down requests from Tbilisi to issue a red notice against Saakashvili.

Opposition parties decried widespread fraud and refused to take their seats after last October’s parliamentary elections, which Georgian Dream won narrowly.

They have since staged mass protests, demanding snap polls.

The EU mediated an inter-party agreement in May, under which Georgian Dream pledged to hold a snap parliamentary vote if it wins less than 43 percent in Saturday’s local elections.

The ruling party withdrew from the pact in July, but the European Union and the United States urged the EU-aspirant country’s government to implement the agreement that envisages sweeping political and judiciary reforms.

Saakashvili insists the deal remains in place, saying the upcoming elections “are a referendum on Ivanishvili’s removal from power”.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

With concerns mounting in the West over the ruling party’s democratic credentials, the United States has hinted at possible sanctions against Georgian Dream officials.