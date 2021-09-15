DCI’s ATPU officers to receive counter-terrorism training from Spanish Police

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 15 – Officers drawn from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations’ Anti-Terror Police Unit are set to benefit from an intensive counter-terrorism training program by the European Union in efforts to enhance anti-terrorism efforts.

“Representatives from the Spanish Police who are spearheading the program led by the project director Javier Hernandez, met the DCI director George Kinoti this afternoon, to discuss the finer details of the program,” said the DCI.

Kinoti thanked the EU for the new partnership saying it will play a key role in developing the capacity and ability of the officers to respond to modern day security challenges.

He noted that the training could not have come at a better time, stating that perpetrators of violent extremism have taken advantage of the increasingly globalized world to commit acts of terror.

“The first batch of officers to receive the training shall leave the country in November for Spain, where they will undertake the course,” said the DCI.

Kenya has suffered the brunt of terror attacks from the Somalia-based Al-Shabaab militant group which has forced the country to step up its security efforts including enhanced training for its officers.